हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indians In Ukraine

India trying to increase flights from Ukraine, control rooms being set up: Report

Control rooms are being set at the embassy as well as the foreign ministry to respond to queries of Indian nationals in Ukraine and their families in India, they said further.

India trying to increase flights from Ukraine, control rooms being set up: Report

The Foreign Ministry is trying its best to increase flights between New Delhi and Kiev, news agency ANI reported quoting sources. "Discussions are underway with civil aviation authorities and various airlines on how to increase the number of flights between India and Ukraine," sources told news agency ANI.

Control rooms are being set at the embassy as well as the foreign ministry to respond to queries of Indian nationals in Ukraine and their families in India, they said further.

"Embassy continues to monitor developments. We're aware that many Indian students are presently in Ukraine and their families are anxious about their wards, particularly about getting flights to India," sources told ANI.

On Tuesday, India advised its citizens in Ukraine to temporarily leave that country amid escalating tension between Russia and NATO countries over the eastern European nation. In an advisory, the Indian embassy in Kyiv asked Indian nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine.

"In view of the uncertainties of the current situation in Ukraine, Indian nationals in Ukraine, particularly students whose stay is not essential, may consider leaving temporarily," it said.

"Indian nationals are also advised to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine," the embassy said.
The embassy also asked Indian nationals to keep it informed about their status in that country to enable the mission to reach out to them when required.

"Indian nationals are requested to keep the Embassy informed about the status of their presence in Ukraine to enable the Embassy to reach them where required," the embassy said.

It said the mission continues to function normally to provide all services to Indian nationals in Ukraine.

The US and its Western allies have been severely critical of Russia over its continuing build-up of forces near the Ukraine border.

The US has already sent extra troops to Europe to support its allies in the backdrop of fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Indians In UkraineIndian Embessy in UkraineUkraine crisisukraine vs russia
Next
Story

Hijab row: Karnataka Home Minister warns of 'strict action' if protests continue

Must Watch

PT16M34S

PM Modi Live: PM Modi arrives at Sant Ravidas temple