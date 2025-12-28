India Turning Into ‘Lynchistan’, Says Mehbooba Mufti

After her daughter Iltija’s statement, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said that India is turning into a “lynchistan” (land of lynchings).

“Some of our Hindu brothers were lynched in Bangladesh, and there was an uproar across the country. But when lynchings happen in our own country, no one raises their voice,” Mehbooba Mufti said.

She added that the current atmosphere in the country is extremely disturbing. “You saw how there was nationwide outrage when some of our Hindu brothers were lynched in Bangladesh. But when lynchings take place in our country, starting from the Akhlaq case, which still hasn’t ended, no one speaks up. Just yesterday, a person was lynched in Odisha; his ears were cut off, and he was brutally beaten. This is not only making life difficult for people but is also destroying the secular fabric of the country,” she said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Mufti further stated, “The country that Mahatma Gandhi envisioned is becoming a ‘lynchistan’. The nation built by Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru is now turning into Godse’s country. We want the secular fabric to remain intact, where Hindus and Muslims continue to live together as they always have. Jammu and Kashmir is an example of this coexistence, where Hindus and Muslims have lived together peacefully.”

Speaking about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir after 2019, she said that people are unable to express themselves freely and that young people are feeling suffocated.

Referring to a protest over reservations, Mufti said that everyone participating was detained. “We want to raise these issues and provide a platform where people can express themselves freely,” she said.

Highlighting economic concerns, Mufti warned that the fruit industry in Jammu and Kashmir is under serious threat due to cheaper apple imports from countries like the US and Chile. “If this continues, the entire fruit industry of Jammu and Kashmir will collapse,” she said.

She added that tourism has declined sharply, leaving many young people without jobs. Those in the open merit category are also facing severe challenges due to the reservation system. “Our youth are lodged in jails outside the state, for whom I have even filed a PIL. Our problems are increasing, not decreasing,” she said.

Mufti also raised concerns over high electricity bills and rising inflation, saying people are struggling to make ends meet. “Many are unable to get passports. That is why we have created this platform, so people can voice their concerns. We will take these issues to the National Conference government, the central government, or the administration so that solutions can be found,” she said.

Questioning restrictions on peaceful protests, Mufti said, “If someone wants to protest peacefully, why are they stopped? Today, Iltija was stopped, Waheed Para was stopped, and Aga Ruhullah was stopped. The government should not push the youth back into a pressure-cooker situation. When it explodes, everyone suffers.”

Under the leadership of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, the party has launched a new public outreach initiative called ‘Kath Bath’ (Conversation). As part of the programme, PDP leaders visit different places to interact with people. So far, the initiative has been held in Srinagar, Jammu, and Anantnag.