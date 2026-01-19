India-UAE Strategic Defence Partnership Framework Signed During Al Nahyan’s Three-Hour India Visit

United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan concluded his three-hour visit to India on January 19, 2026.

PM Narendra Modi recieved UAE President at the airport and later held bilateral talks at his official residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg.

One of the major outcomes of the bilateral talks between the two leaders was the formalisation of the India-UAE Letter of Intent, establishing a comprehensive Strategic Defence Partnership framework. This pivotal agreement covers joint defence manufacturing, technology transfers, and private sector collaboration.

India and the UAE have cultivated a vibrant partnership, merging historical trade routes with contemporary ambitions in energy, defence, investment, and technology.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held a press briefing highlighting the bilateral discussions between the two leaders. Foreign Secretary stressed the UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s ‘short but highly substantive’ official visit to New Delhi, were marked by warm personal gestures from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the bilateral talks, both leaders strongly condemned cross-border terrorism, vowing justice for perpetrators, supporters, and financiers, while UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed endorsed India's 2026 BRICS chairmanship success.

The Leaders' talks reflected their signature warmth and friendship, yielding multiple Letters of Intent. These cover a strategic defence partnership framework, space collaboration via IN-SPACe, and the UAE agency for launch sites, satellites, joint missions and training, plus UAE stakes in Dholera's mega projects, including an international airport, greenfield port, MRO, smart township, and rail-energy links.

Foreign Secretary also detailed about PM Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s review of bilateral trade dynamics during their summit, highlighting Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) favorable effects on commerce volumes.

The discussions between the two leaders also emphasised scaling this partnership for sustained growth amid global economic shifts.

PM Modi also expressed gratitude for UAE President Al Nahyan's support in providing artifacts for Lothal's upcoming National Maritime Heritage Complex. The leaders agreed to advance polar science cooperation, including shared expeditions and institutional partnerships, alongside reviewing West Asia's regional dynamics to promote peace, security, and prosperity.



