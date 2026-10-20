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India-UAE ties living up to promise of strategic partnership, trade crosses $100 billion: EAM Jaishankar

UAE's Sheikh Abdullah arrived in Mumbai on Monday for an official visit to India. He was received by Maharashtra Minister for Skill Development Mangalprabhat Lodha.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 20, 2026, 03:05 PM IST|Updated: Oct 20, 2026, 03:05 PM IST
India-UAE ties living up to promise of strategic partnership, trade crosses $100 billion: EAM Jaishankar
Image Credit: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE. (IANS)

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