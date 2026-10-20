/India-UAE ties living up to promise of strategic partnership, trade crosses $100 billion: EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said India-UAE relations were “living up to their promise” as a comprehensive strategic partnership, with bilateral trade crossing $100 billion since the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).
Speaking during a meeting with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Mumbai, Jaishankar highlighted the growing economic cooperation between the two countries, despite global economic headwinds and regional uncertainties.
“After more than a decade of sustained engagement, the India-UAE relationship is today really living up to its promise as a comprehensive strategic partnership. This year has been marked by an exceptional intensity of leadership-level engagement,” Jaishankar said in his opening remarks.
Highlighting the economic dimension of the partnership, Jaishankar said bilateral trade had crossed the $100 billion mark since the signing of CEPA, while two-way investments continued to increase.
“Despite global headwinds and regional challenges, our economic partnership continues to set new benchmarks. Bilateral trade has crossed a 100 Billion US dollars mark since the signing of the CEPA (Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement) and two-way investments continue to grow, reflecting the confidence of our businesses in each other’s economies,” he said.
Jaishankar also pointed to growing cooperation in defence, energy and technology, saying these areas were taking on a strategic character.
People-to-people ties remained an important part of the relationship, while cultural cooperation was gaining momentum.
“Our people-to-people ties continue to enrich the lives of our communities. Our cultural partnership is also gaining strong momentum,” he added.
Sheikh Abdullah arrived in Mumbai on Monday for an official visit to India. He was received by Maharashtra Minister for Skill Development Mangalprabhat Lodha.
Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the high-level visit reflected the close and regular engagement between the two countries and would further strengthen their comprehensive strategic partnership.
Jaishankar also welcomed the UAE Deputy Prime Minister ahead of their talks, expressing optimism about the discussions.
The meeting comes days after Jaishankar’s official visit to the UAE from October 14 to 16, during which he held discussions with Emirati leaders on bilateral relations and regional developments, including the situation in the Gulf.
During the visit, the External Affairs Minister also participated in the Raisina Middle East Dialogue in Abu Dhabi. Discussions there focused on regional connectivity, geopolitical challenges and the need for resilient international partnerships.
(with ANI inputs)
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