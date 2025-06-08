India-UK Ties Strengthen: PM Modi, UK Foreign Secy Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Saturday, discussing the growing momentum in bilateral ties between India and the UK. The meeting follows the successful conclusion of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), PM Modi expressed satisfaction at the progress made in the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. He welcomed the continued collaboration under the Technology Security Initiative, which aims to shape trusted and secure innovation ecosystems. The initiative is expected to enhance cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, defense, and technology.

Lammy conveyed the UK's strong interest in further enhancing cooperation across key sectors, including clean energy and innovation. He expressed confidence that the FTA will unlock new economic opportunities for both countries. The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues, with PM Modi underscoring the need for decisive international action against terrorism.

The UK Foreign Secretary strongly condemned the recent Pahalgam terror attack and expressed support for India's fight against cross-border terrorism. PM Modi appreciated the UK's support in this regard and emphasized the importance of international cooperation in combating terrorism.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi also extended his warm greetings to UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and reiterated the invitation for him to visit India at the earliest mutual convenience.

PM wrote, "Pleased to meet UK Foreign Secretary Mr. David Lammy. Appreciate his substantive contribution to the remarkable progress in our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, further strengthened by the recently concluded FTA. Value UK’s support for India’s fight against cross-border terrorism."

A statement from the external affairs ministry said Modi had “underscored the need for a decisive international action against terrorism and those who support it” - an apparent reference to Pakistan. The two leaders discussed regional and global issues and Lammy “strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and expressed support for India’s fight against cross-border terrorism”, the statement said.

On the other hand, EAM Dr S Jaishankar also reiterated India’s “zero tolerance” policy for terrorism and the need for decisive international action against terror and those who support it during meetings with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Saturday.

Taking to his social media, he wrote, "Glad to meet UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy today in Delhi. Appreciate the UK’s strong condemnation of the terrorist attack on Pahalgam and support in combating terrorism. Our conversation focused on the significant strides being made by the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Agreed that as our collaboration continues to grow, new opportunities emerge. Also discussed global and regional issues as well as cooperation in multilateral fora."

Lammy arrived in New Delhi on Saturday morning for meetings to review the bilateral partnership, especially trade and strategic ties, a month after India and the UK finalised the FTA. Lammy had visited Pakistan shortly after New Delhi and Islamabad reached an understanding on halting military actions on May 10.