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Why India voted to fix world's 'distorted' map at UN - but drew red line on J&K and Ladakh

India backs the UN “Correct the Map” resolution but says Jamm & Kashmir and Ladakh must be shown according to India’s official map.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 06, 2026, 01:37 PM IST|Updated: Sep 06, 2026, 02:00 PM IST
Why India voted to fix world's 'distorted' map at UN - but drew red line on J&K and Ladakh
Image Credit: ANI. Ministry of External Affair (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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