India unites against coronavirus COVID-19, observes 14-hour Janata Curfew, applauds emergency workers

New Delhi: People across the country put up a united front on Sunday (March 22, 2020) as they lent their overwhelming support to the self imposed "Janata curfew" as urged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the nation on Thursday.

As India reels under the outbreak of this virus with as many as 341 positive cases and seven deaths, one of the ways to stop the spread of this infection is social distancing or going into self imposed isolation. There is no cure for the COVID-19 as of yet and that is what has makes this virus so deadly.

On Sunday, everyone stayed indoors coming out briefly at 5 pm to show gratitude to the emergency workers like health offcials, police forces and other essential service providers by clapping and playing any available instruments like bells, conches and even plates and bowls.

The clapping initiative saw the participation of leaders across the political spectrum, also superstar actors and actresses, celebrities, sports personalities showed their appreciation to the emergency workers who have been working round-the-clock in this pandemic.

Cities all across wore a deserted look as people showed resolve to fight this epidemic. Streets, markets, shops, cafes, diners, malls everything was isolated as people put themselves under the self imposed "Janata curfew".

Be it Mumbai, known as the city that never sleeps, Delhi, Bengaluru or Chennai, life came to a standstill in the country as roads, railway stations and airports wore a deserted look and markets and establishments except those dealing in essential goods and services remained shut during the 14-hour self-imposed curfew that started at 7 am till 9 pm.

The prime minister expressed his thanks at the success of the "Janata curfew" and the clapping initiative but said it was the start of a long battle, and further urged citizdens to follow social distancing to stop the chain of transmission of COVID-19. On Twitter, Modi wrote: "With this resolve and patience, let's restrict (social distancing) ourselves," adding, "Today's Janta Curfew may end at 9.00 pm, but this does not mean we start celebrating... It is the beginning of a long battle. Today countrymen have told that we are capable, and once we decide we can take on any challenge together," he said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

Coutries all over the world have realised that one of the best ways to fight the spread of this contagion is to stay at home and isolate from everyone. And as India nears the dreaded third stage the casuality is likely to go up further.