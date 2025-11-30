India Unleashes 900 KM Death Drone: Homegrown Loitering Munition To Hunt Down Enemies; China-Pakistan Border Threats Just Got A Deadly Answer

Imagine a weapon that can fly for 9 hours, cover 900 kilometers, hunt targets with AI precision, and strike with lethal accuracy, all while invisible to enemy radars. Sound like science fiction? It's not. India just made it real.

A Game-Changing Defence Deal With Global Impact

In a game-changing move that will send shockwaves across China and Pakistan's military establishments, Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL) and Solar Defence & Aerospace Ltd have inked a mega deal to develop and mass-produce India's first indigenous long-range loitering munition, a 150-kg class "kamikaze drone" designed to hunt and destroy enemy targets deep inside hostile territory.

India’s Response To Regional Drone Threats

This isn't just another defense project. This is India answering the threat of Chinese drone swarms and Pakistani border provocations with a homegrown assassin in the sky.

The weapon's secret sauce? NAL's indigenous 38 HP Wankel Rotary Engine, already qualified for both manned and unmanned platforms. This powerhouse will give the loitering munition a devastating 900-kilometer range, 6-9 hours endurance, and a service ceiling of 5 kilometers.

AI Precision And GPS-Denied Combat Capabilities

This means India can now launch drones that patrol the skies for hours, identify targets autonomously using AI-based electro‑optical sensors, and strike with pinpoint accuracy—even in GPS‑denied zones where China and Pakistan believe they are safe.

Packed With Cutting-Edge Combat Technology

The tech specs are impressive as the drone can navigate even without GPS, making it resistant to GPS jamming, avoid enemy radars with its low‑visibility design, use AI to spot targets, and still allow human operators to take control right up to the final moment.

Fast-Track Production For Armed Forces

Solar Defence is building a dedicated final assembly and testing line for fast-track production. Initial supplies will go to the Indian Army and Air Force, with export potential already on the table under India's aggressive new defense export policy.

A Major Breakthrough For India’s Defence Future

Defense experts say this is a breakthrough, giving India an entirely homegrown long-range drone that can patrol battlefields, find high-value targets, and strike them accurately without putting pilots at risk.