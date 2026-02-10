India unleashes AGNI-3: Missile that is deadly accurate, carries nuclear warheads, reaches 3,500KM

New Delhi: India successfully test-fired the Agni-3 intermediate-range ballistic missile from the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, Odisha, on February 7. Conducted under the supervision of the Strategic Forces Command, the test strengthened India’s strategic and defense capabilities.

Officials confirmed that the missile met all operational and technical parameters. The test evaluated its readiness, flight stability, navigation, guidance and strike accuracy.

The Agni-3 is a surface-to-surface ballistic missile capable of covering distances of 3,000 to 3,500 kilometers. It is equipped to carry nuclear warheads and advanced guidance systems, allowing precise targeting.

During the trial, the missile successfully hit its designated target, demonstrating its reliability and operational effectiveness. The Agni series forms a core part of India’s indigenous missile development programme led by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). This series ranges from Agni-1 to Agni-5, which are designed to meet diverse strategic requirements.

Agni-1 has a range of 700 kilometres, Agni-2 covers 2,000 kilometres, Agni-3 reaches 3,000 kilometres, Agni-4 extends to 4,000 kilometres and Agni-5 can strike targets up to 5,000 kilometres away. The shorter-range Agni-1 can engage targets starting from 220 kilometres, complementing other missiles in the series designed for targets between 150 and 350 kilometres.

Defense experts believe the successful test of Agni-3 strengthens India’s strategic posture and deterrence capability. Combined with strategic cruise missiles like BrahMos, the Agni series allows India to effectively cover targets across a wide range of distances, from 30 kilometres to 5,000 kilometres. BrahMos handles short-range precision strikes from 30 to 300 kilometres, while the Agni series addresses longer-range strategic targets.

The test highlights India’s commitment to maintaining credible nuclear deterrence while advancing indigenous missile technology and strengthening its overall defense preparedness.