India Urges Bangladesh To Implement Border Management Agreements Amid Rising Tensions

India has called on Bangladesh to adhere to existing border management agreements and adopt a cooperative stance in addressing cross-border crimes, following escalating tensions along the international boundary.

This call comes after recent incidents involving the Border Security Force (BSF) and protests from Dhaka regarding India's border security measures.

Rising Tensions on the Border

Tensions between India and Bangladesh have been increasing after the BSF acted to prevent smuggling activities by Bangladeshi operatives. The situation escalated further when Bangladesh raised concerns over the construction of a fence at five locations along the border, which they argue violates bilateral agreements between the two countries.

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma, met with Bangladesh’s Foreign Secretary Mohammad Jashim Uddin in Dhaka to discuss these issues. The meeting, which lasted for about 30 minutes, was an opportunity for Verma to reiterate India’s commitment to ensuring a crime-free border and to discuss ways to address smuggling, trafficking, and criminal activities along the frontier.

“We expect that understandings will be implemented and there will be a cooperative approach to combating crime,” Verma said after the meeting, underscoring the need for mutual cooperation between the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

Bangladesh Voices Concerns Over BSF Activities

In the meeting, Jashim Uddin expressed “deep concern” about the BSF’s actions, including the construction of barbed wire fences at certain points without proper authorization. He described these actions as “provocative” and warned that they could further escalate tensions along the border.

Uddin emphasized that such activities undermine the spirit of cooperation between the two nations and urged India to refrain from any unilateral actions that could harm bilateral relations.

Bangladesh also raised concerns over the continued border killings, citing a recent incident in Sunamganj where a Bangladeshi citizen was allegedly killed by the BSF. Uddin called for urgent measures to prevent such fatalities, especially given India’s previous commitment to adopting a "non-lethal strategy" at the border.

India’s Position on Border Fencing and Security Measures

In response, Indian officials clarified that the BSF was acting in self-defense after being attacked by Bangladeshi smugglers along the border in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district. The BSF stated that it had successfully thwarted the smuggling attempt and responded to the threat in line with their security protocols.

India and Bangladesh share a 4,096-kilometer-long border, and while much of it has already been fenced, there are still several sections where border fencing remains incomplete. Despite disagreements over the construction of the fence, the BSF and BGB have maintained communication to resolve border security issues and coordinate efforts to prevent crime.

Call for Constructive Dialogue

In light of the current tensions, both sides agree that such issues should be resolved through dialogue, based on existing bilateral agreements. Bangladesh has called for a constructive approach to peace and stability along the border, while India remains committed to ensuring the security of its border and combating cross-border criminal activities.

The rise in border tensions coincides with broader political and diplomatic challenges between the two countries, particularly after the formation of a caretaker government in Bangladesh last August, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus.

Relations between the two nations have been strained, with India expressing concern over the treatment of religious minorities, particularly Hindus, in Bangladesh. Despite these issues, both sides acknowledge the importance of maintaining peaceful and stable relations.