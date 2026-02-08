‘India-US deal beyond trade, secures long-term strategic partnership’; Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal stated on Saturday that the India-US interim trade agreement transcends commerce, forming a key pillar of a broader geopolitical realignment.

Speaking to ANI, Union Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted how the India-US interim trade agreement embodies the partnership's full depth, spanning defence, technology, critical minerals, and strategic cooperation. He stressed that while trade serves as the vehicle, strategic alignment remains the ultimate goal, solidifying ties already thriving across high-stakes sectors.

"Our partnership encompasses much more than trade. We have a strong defence partnership and are members of two quadrilaterals. Both of us share interests in critical minerals and in the partnership on technology. So for us, this is a trade agreement which will further cement the US-India long-term strategic goals," he said.

Negotiations of this scale often evoke tense standoffs, but Goyal portrayed the final hours as a model of mutual respect, with both sides honoring domestic constraints.

The aim was not victory but a "fine balance" allowing both economies to thrive without destructive rivalry.

"All negotiations are friendly conversations," he told ANI. "Both sides protect their interests and sensitivities, US has theirs, we have ours. The goal is an equitable, fair, balanced outcome that creates a true win-win"

"We have come through the negotiations, whether earlier or in the last 48 hours, with a very good agreement that will serve both countries honourably and provide opportunities for both countries in their respective areas of strength, which are quite different," he added.



Goyal likened the deal to India's FTAs with developed nations, marking a new diplomatic era where India evolves from a mere Western "market" into a complementary high-tech strategic partner.

"Just as our other FTAs are with non-competitive economies that bolster ours, the US shares deep strategic interests with India, and vice versa," he added.

The United States and India have announced a framework for an Interim Agreement on reciprocal, mutually beneficial trade, reaffirming their commitment to a broader Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) launched by President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 13, 2025.

Under this framework, India will eliminate or reduce tariffs on all U.S industrial goods and a wide range of U.S agricultural and food products, including dried distillers' grains (DDGs), red sorghum for animal feed, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruits, soybean oil, wine, spirits, and additional items.

In reciprocation, the United States will apply an 18 percent tariff on select Indian goods, such as textiles and apparel, leather and footwear, plastics and rubber products, organic chemicals, home decor, artisanal goods, and certain machinery.

Upon successful conclusion of the interim deal, the U.S plans to lift these tariffs on specific items, including generic pharmaceuticals, gems and diamonds, and aircraft parts.

Additionally, the U.S will remove tariffs on certain Indian aircraft and aircraft parts previously imposed for national security reasons, as outlined in the joint statement.



(with ANI inputs)

