India-US discuss advanced defence ties, boost military engagement

Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi met US Secretary of the Army Daniel P Driscoll to discuss enhancing defence cooperation and military-to-military engagement on Sunday, in New Delhi.

In an X post Indian Army’s official handle, Additional Directorate General of Public Information said, “Mr Daniel P Driscoll, US Secretary of the Army, called on #GeneralUpendraDwivedi, #COAS. The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral #DefenceCooperation, deepening military-to-military engagement, and reinforcing the shared commitment of both armies to global peace and security.”

Mr Daniel P Driscoll, US Secretary of the Army, called on #GeneralUpendraDwivedi, #COAS. The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral #DefenceCooperation, deepening military-to-military engagement, and reinforcing the shared commitment of both armies to global peace and… pic.twitter.com/8tLjmV504d — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) January 25, 2026

Earlier, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor warmly welcomed US Secretary of the Army Daniel P Driscoll to New Delhi upon his arrival on Wednesday. "A very warm welcome to my friend, US Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll, to India," Gor posted on X.

On January 13, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a phone conversation with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, reviewing bilateral cooperation in civil nuclear energy, trade negotiations, and Indo-Pacific regional security. "Discussed trade, critical minerals, nuclear cooperation, defence, and energy. Agreed to remain in touch on these and other issues," EAM Jaishankar posted after the call.

During the call, Rubio congratulated India on enacting the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India bill, a recent law that is part of India’s nuclear energy framework, Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said.

“He highlighted opportunities to build on this key milestone for enhanced US-India civil nuclear ties, expanded market access for American firms, joint energy security, and resilient critical mineral supply chains,” stated Pigott. The diplomats also covered ongoing bilateral trade talks and mutual goals for stronger economic collaboration.

“They also exchanged perspectives on regional developments, reaffirming the United States’ and India’s commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Pigott said.

India-US defence cooperation rests on the "New Framework for India-US Defence Cooperation," renewed for a decade in 2015. The partnership was elevated to Major Defence Partnership (MDP) status in 2016, and in 2018, India gained Tier-1 placement under the US Department of Commerce's Strategic Trade Authorisation exception, per the Indian Embassy in Washington. This multifaceted alliance encompasses routine bilateral dialogues, joint military exercises, and defence acquisitions.

(with IANS input)



