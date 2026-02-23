India-US joint special forces exercise Vajra Prahar 2026 begins in Himachal Pradesh

The joint bilateral special forces exercise between the Indian Army and the US Army is scheduled to commence in Himachal Pradesh on Monday.

The 16th edition of the Exercise Vajra Prahar will go on till 15th March 2026 at the Special Forces Training School, Bakloh, Himachal Pradesh.

Vajra Prahar 2026 is centred around deepening defence ties by enhancing special forces interoperability, joint readiness, and sharing of advanced tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) through realistic drills.

"Through rigorous training in realistic scenarios, both contingents will strengthen mutual trust and operational synergy," the Indian Army said in a post on X.

The 15th edition of the Exercise Vajra Prahar happened in Idaho, US, in 2024 with 45 troops, Indian Special Forces and US Green Berets.

It was aimed to build stronger military ties by improving teamwork, sharing special ops tactics, and boosting skills for joint missions in desert areas.

In 2023, the exercise was conducted at Umroi, Meghalaya. The Indian Air Force (IAF) and Individual Augmentees (IA) conducted various joint drills. During this exercise, troops from both countries conducted operations in a Mi-17 helicopter at Shillong's Umiam Lake. Additionally, helocasting operations were performed to showcase high standards of precision, synergy, and professionalism.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will also demonstrate its operational prowess through Exercise Vayushakti-26 at the Pokhran Air to Ground Range, Jaisalmer, on February 27, 2026.

The IAF leads as the first, fastest responder in VayuShakti 2026, showcasing rapid enemy punishment, air dominance, and tactical-to-strategic wins while aiding humanitarian disasters through swift airlifts and rescues domestically and abroad.

Full-spectrum ops feature Tejas, Rafale, Su-30MKI, C-17, Apache, Chinook, and RPAs executing day-night missions with Akash, SpyDer, SRLM, and CUAS for unmatched versatility.

The 16th edition of the joint exercise comes in the backdrop of US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor’s Western Command visit last week and engaged in discussions with Army Commander Western Command Lt General Manoj Kumar Katiyar on strategic dynamics along India's Western Front.

The US delegation received a detailed briefing on Western Front operations, including high readiness levels, storied legacy, successful OpSINDOOR execution, and the Indian Army's key contributions to nation-building and regional stability.

The US Envoy visit and the joint special excercise underscores deepening defence ties between India and the US.















