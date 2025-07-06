India, US Likely To Finalise Mini Trade Deal Within 48 Hours: Report

India and the US are likely to finalise a mini trade deal within the next 48 hours that will focus on reducing tariffs on select items while keeping key agricultural products out of its scope, CNBC-TV18 reported on Saturday, citing sources.

