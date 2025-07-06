Advertisement
India, US Likely To Finalise Mini Trade Deal Within 48 Hours: Report

India and the US are likely to finalise a mini trade deal within the next 48 hours that will focus on reducing tariffs on select items while keeping key agricultural products out of its scope, CNBC-TV18 reported on Saturday, citing sources.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 06, 2025, 07:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
India, US Likely To Finalise Mini Trade Deal Within 48 Hours: Report (Photo : ANI)

India and the US are likely to finalise a mini trade deal within the next 48 hours that will focus on reducing tariffs on select items while keeping key agricultural products out of its scope, CNBC-TV18 reported on Saturday, citing sources.

"India & the US are set to finalise a mini trade deal within 48 hours, focusing on lower tariffs for select goods while excluding key farm products, as per sources. Broader trade talks will follow after July 9," CNBC-TV18 said in a post on X. 

