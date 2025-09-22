India-US Relations: EAM Jaishankar Meets Marco Rubio On Sidelines of 80th UNGA Session

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday, on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly (UNGA) session.

#WATCH | New York: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar meets US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly (UNGA) session. pic.twitter.com/BPoTm5Udfi September 22, 2025

(this is a developing story)