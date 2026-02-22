India-US Reschedule Key meeting on interim trade deal as negotiations continue

India and the United States have postponed their meeting on the interim trade deal, which allows both sides to consider the impact of a recent US Supreme Court ruling that overturned Trump administration tariff decisions.

Earlier, India and the US had planned a three-day meeting on February 23 in Washington, led by their top trade negotiators, to finalise a bilateral trade deal.

A senior official confirmed the Indian team's visit is now postponed, allowing both sides to review the impacts of the recent US Supreme Court ruling. They will soon pick a new date that works for everyone.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday raised the global tariffs from 10 per cent to 15 per cent after the big setback in the Supreme Court on Friday.

Taking to Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Based on a thorough, detailed, and complete review of the ridiculous, poorly written, and extraordinarily anti-American decision on Tariffs issued yesterday, after MANY months of contemplation, by the United States Supreme Court, please let this statement serve to represent that I, as President of the United States of America, will be, effective immediately, raising the 10% Worldwide Tariff on Countries, many of which have been “ripping” the U.S. off for decades, without retribution (until I came along!), to the fully allowed, and legally tested, 15% level."

The Supreme Court of the United States on Friday struck down President Donald Trump’s sweeping reciprocal tariff measures, ruling that the executive branch exceeded its constitutional authority by using emergency powers to levy broad import duties.

In a decisive 6-3 verdict, the US Supreme Court judges determined that President Trump's aggressive strategy of imposing steep tariffs on a wide range of products imported into the United States from countries around the world was not legally authorized under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act, commonly known as IEEPA.

This landmark ruling effectively invalidates many, but not all of the tariffs enacted during Trump's administration.

An outraged President Trump labeled the judgment a "disgrace" right after learning of it during a meeting with governors, while confidently assuring everyone that he already has a solid backup plan in place to address the situation.

On Saturday, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi stated that India will carefully study the recent US Supreme Court decision striking down several Trump-era tariffs before responding officially.

Speaking to reporters, Joshi noted he has seen media reports on the ruling and emphasized that any formal reaction will come from the Commerce Ministry and Ministry of External Affairs, not him.

The Commerce Ministry acknowledged the US Supreme Court tariff ruling from yesterday followed by US President Trump's press conference, and new steps by the US Administration, saying "they are reviewing all these developments to assess their implications,"

(with IANS inputs)





