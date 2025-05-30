India-US Trade Agreement Talks 'Well on Track' For Mutual Benefit: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal Thursday, stated that negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement between India and the United States are progressing smoothly, intending to double trade to $500 billion.

As per the agreement between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump in February, both countries aim to finalise a mutually beneficial trade deal. Goyal emphasised India's commitment to fostering strong economic ties with developed nations without interfering in their internal affairs, aiming to unlock new opportunities for Indian youth and farmers.

"During their meeting in February, PM Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump decided on a good bilateral trade agreement, in the best interest of both countries, which enables bilateral trade to reach $500 billion. We will work to make it happen...The negotiations are going on very well," Goyal told reporters here.

The Union Minister further stated that India never interferes with the internal affairs of other countries and intends to have good economic ties with developed countries to create new opportunities for the youth and farmers.

"India never interferes with the internal matters of other countries...India wants good economic ties with the developed countries so that new opportunities are developed for our youth, farmers, and employed classes," Goyal said.

He said that the centre was working towards creating additional opportunities for startups and skilled manpower, including doctors and nurses.



"We are dedicated to creating more opportunities for our startups, skilled manpower, doctors, and nurses by making good and balanced agreements with the developed countries of the world, like the free trade agreement and mobility agreements," Goyal added.

Meanwhile, Goyal asserted that Operation Sindoor brought the entire nation together and also became a symbol of Aatmnirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

He said it became a defining moment for the country's defence manufacturing capabilities under the major India program, showcasing India's capabilities before the world.

"Operation Sindoor not only brought the whole nation together but also became a symbol of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. It became a defining moment for our defence manufacturing capabilities under the major India programme, showing the world what India can do, and also demonstrated to the world that India is a responsible nation," Goyal said.

(With Inputs from ANI)