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India-US trade deal awaits preferential terms from Washington: Piyush Goyal

In February, India and the US announced a framework for an Interim Agreement on reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 03, 2026, 04:04 PM IST|Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 04:04 PM IST
India-US trade deal awaits preferential terms from Washington: Piyush Goyal
Image Credit: Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal with US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor. (IANS)

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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