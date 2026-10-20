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India-US trade deal nears finish line; Rubio puts Venezuelan oil on Mumbai agenda

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, he said the negotiations were close to completion and expressed hope that the two sides would soon have an agreement ready for signing.

Published: Oct 20, 2026, 07:14 PM IST|Updated: Oct 20, 2026, 07:14 PM IST
India-US trade deal nears finish line; Rubio puts Venezuelan oil on Mumbai agenda
Image Credit: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio talking to reporters during his visit to Mumbai. (Photo: ANI)

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India-US trade deal nears finish line; Rubio puts Venezuelan oil on Mumbai agenda
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