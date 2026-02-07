India-US trade deal to open new opportunities for exporters: Piyush Goyal

Hailing the India-US interim trade framework, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said the deal would open up new opportunities, with the United States, the world's largest economy, valued at nearly USD 30 trillion, now extending most-favoured-nation status to Indian exporters.

India and the United States on Saturday agreed on a framework for an Interim Trade Agreement.

Addressing a press conference, Commerce Minister Goyal said the agreement was an important step towards India's goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

"Today is a very important day in India's journey towards a developed India by 2047...With the future in mind, and considering the two countries' relations, diplomatic ties, and the friendship between their leaders, discussions on a bilateral trade agreement began in February 2025. The objective was to achieve bilateral trade of $500 billion between India and the United States annually. Today will be written in golden letters for achieving that goal," he said.

Commerce Minister Goyal added, "There is a wave of happiness throughout the country. There is great enthusiasm in every sector of the country regarding the future. It seems that in the coming days, new opportunities will open up, and the United States of America, the world's largest economy, an economy of approximately thirty trillion dollars, will now open up to our exporters with most-favoured-nation status."

Commerce Minister Goyal said under the agreement, the reciprocal tariff on Indian exports to the US will be sharply reduced from 50 percent to 18 percent. He added that this rate is lower than the tariffs faced by India’s neighbouring countries and other competing economies, which is expected to provide a substantial boost to Indian exporters in the coming years.

Commerce Minister Goyal further highlighted that several Indian products will now enjoy zero-duty access to the US market. These include gems and diamonds, pharmaceutical products, and smartphones. In the agricultural sector, a wide range of items will also be exported with zero additional duty, such as spices, tea, coffee, coconut and coconut oil, vegetable wax, areca nut, Brazil nut, cashew nut, chestnut, and several fruits and vegetables.

Commerce Minister Goyal also stressed that the agreement safeguards domestic interests, stating that products in which India has achieved self-reliance have been excluded from the framework. "All those products on which we are 'aatma nirbhar' have been kept out of the agreement," he said.

Commerce Minister Goyal dismissed concerns raised by critics over the interests of Indian farmers, asserting that the deal does not compromise their welfare.

"There are some people in the nation who are against the interests of the farmers. They don't worry about the farmers' interests; mislead the public of the nation...They are surprised to see that no steps have been taken in the India-US trade agreement that go against the interests of the farmers of the nation," he said.

