India-US trade deal: Who is Sergio Gor? American diplomat, who has Trump's ear, calls Delhi-Washington ties 'LIMITLESS'

India-US trade deal: US President Donald Trump announced a trade deal with India on Monday, and the Washington reduced the tariffs on India to 18 per cent. This comes following months of tariff-related tensions, after Washington imposed 50 per cent duties on Indian goods in August 2025, with half of that linked to India's crude oil purchases from Russia. The agreement has sparked buzz around US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and his role in the ties between Washington and New Delhi.

Confirming the agreement, PM Narendra Modi posted on X, "Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement."

"When two large economies and the world's largest democracies work together, it benefits our people and unlocks immense opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation. President Trump's leadership is vital for global peace, stability, and prosperity. India fully supports his efforts for peace. I look forward to working closely with him to take our partnership to unprecedented heights," he added.

Who is Sergio Gor?

In January, Sergio Gor formally assumed charge as the United States’ ambassador to India. He has worked in multiple government organisations in the field of communications.

Gor has served as a Communication and Research Analyst for the Republican National Committee, Director of Outreach for Americans for Limited Government, Press Secretary for the Office of Representative Michele Bachmann, and Communications Director for Randy Forbes for Congress, according to the US Department of State website.

Sergio Gor graduated from The George Washington University and got his Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) degree in Political Science and International Affairs in 2008. He speaks three languages, Maltese, Spanish, and Russian, the website noted.

Reacting to the India-US trade deal, Gor, in a post on X, wrote, "As I have said many times, President Trump genuinely considers Prime Minister Modi a great friend! Thrilled by the news of the trade deal this evening. The relationship between the United States and India has LIMITLESS POTENTIAL!"

Trump, in his Truth Social post, said, "It was an Honor to speak with Prime Minister Modi, of India, this morning. He is one of my greatest friends and, a Powerful and Respected Leader of his Country. We spoke about many things, including Trade, and ending the War with Russia and Ukraine. He agreed to stop buying Russian Oil, and to buy much more from the United States and, potentially, Venezuela. This will help END THE WAR in Ukraine, which is taking place right now, with thousands of people dying each and every week!"

Detailing the agreement, Trump added, "Out of friendship and respect for Prime Minister Modi and, as per his request, effective immediately, we agreed to a Trade Deal between the United States and India, whereby the United States will charge a reduced Reciprocal Tariff, lowering it from 25% to 18%. They will likewise move forward to reduce their Tariffs and Non Tariff Barriers against the United States, to ZERO. The Prime Minister also committed to 'BUY AMERICAN,' at a much higher level, in addition to over $500 BILLION DOLLARS of U.S. Energy, Technology, Agricultural, Coal, and many other products."

"Our amazing relationship with India will be even stronger going forward. Prime Minister Modi and I are two people that GET THINGS DONE, something that cannot be said for most," he added.

Against this backdrop, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is visiting the United States from February 2-4 to participate in the Critical Minerals Ministerial.

(with agencies' inputs)