India-US Trade Negotiations Nears Conclusion: From Trade To Visas – Issues And Current ETA | EXPLAINED

India and the United States are often regarded as long-term strategic partners, but recent developments have tested the strength of this relationship. Tensions have risen due to Washington’s imposition of high tariffs on Indian goods, with U.S. President Donald Trump raising tariffs up to 50 percent. This move was in response to New Delhi’s continued trade relations with Moscow, particularly the import of Russian oil. Despite these challenges, India has maintained a diplomatic stance, choosing dialogue over confrontation. The government has continued to advocate for negotiations and mutual understanding, aiming to resolve differences in a way that prioritises the economic interests and well-being of the nation.

What Is Happening?

After Trump imposed the high tariffs, India reiterated that the actions by Trump were "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable".



Trump's tariff move against India even attracted criticism from US' own people.



However, tariffs are not the only hurdle in the US-India ties. US President's decision to hike up the fees of new applications of the H-1B visa to USD 100,000 has also soured the relations leading to Indian youth questioning their American dream.

Piyush Goyal-Led Delegation In Washington

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal reportedly met US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in New York to negotiate a trade agreement between the two countries.



This comes days after US Assistant Trade Representative for South and Central Asia Brendan Lynch held trade talks with India’s chief trade negotiator Rajesh Agrawal in Delhi.

S Jaishankar Meets Marco Rubio

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held a bilateral meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA). Post-meeting, the EAM informed on X that the two agreed on the importance of sustained engagement in priority areas.



In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Good to meet Secretary of State Marco Rubio this morning in New York. Our conversation covered a range of bilateral and international issues of current concern. Agreed on the importance of sustained engagement to progress on priority areas. We will remain in touch."

India On US Ties

While India and the US appear to be navigating a rough patch, US President Trump’s birthday call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Modi referring to Trump as a “friend” suggest efforts to ease tensions and maintain a positive diplomatic relationship.



Prime Minister Modi, in a post on X, called Trump his “friend” and thanked him for the wishes.



“Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday. Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict,” PM Modi posted.



Meanwhile, Trump also posted on Truth Social, calling the phone call “wonderful” and thanked PM Modi for his support on attempting to end the conflict in Ukraine.



“Just had a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wished him a very Happy Birthday! He is doing a tremendous job. Narendra: Thank you for your support on ending the War between Russia and Ukraine! President DJT,” he said.

Is US Unclear On Its India Stance?

Prime Minister Modi met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in August. Pictures of the three world leaders were a moment to watch.



After the meeting that made heads turn, the US President made a cryptic post on Truth Social and posted a picture of PM Modi along with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying that India and Russia seem to have been "lost" to China.



"Looks like we've lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!," he wrote.

Way Forward

While trade tariffs and visa fee hikes have strained ties, ongoing diplomatic engagements and high-level meetings signal a mutual desire to resolve differences. Despite occasional tensions and mixed signals, the commitment to sustained dialogue and collaboration suggests that India and the US are working towards strengthening their partnership.