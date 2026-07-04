Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /India used diplomatic strength to manage the biggest crisis of the 21st century: PM Modi

India used diplomatic strength to manage the biggest crisis of the 21st century: PM Modi

He pointed out that during the crisis, India began importing fuel from more than 40 countries, sending a clear message that the national interest and the welfare of its citizens come first.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 04, 2026, 04:57 PM IST|Updated: Jul 04, 2026, 04:57 PM IST
India used diplomatic strength to manage the biggest crisis of the 21st century: PM Modi
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Indian Army's Chinar Corps installs towering high-mast tricolour at Chandanwari
Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra10 min ago
2
Taylor Swift27 min ago
3
Sanju Samson31 min ago
4
Amarnath Yatra32 min ago
5
Kapil Kanpuriya40 min ago