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  • /India, Uzbekistan agree to work towards preferential trade deal, target $5 billion trade by 2030

India, Uzbekistan agree to work towards preferential trade deal, target $5 billion trade by 2030

The economic push comes as India and Uzbekistan upgraded their bilateral relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, marking a new phase in their longstanding ties.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Aug 30, 2026, 09:03 PM IST|Updated: Aug 30, 2026, 09:03 PM IST
India, Uzbekistan agree to work towards preferential trade deal, target $5 billion trade by 2030
Image Credit: IANS

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India, Uzbekistan agree to work towards preferential trade deal, target $5 billion trade by 2030
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