Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /India, Uzbekistan upgrade ties to comprehensive strategic partnership, announce Uranium supply agreement

India, Uzbekistan upgrade ties to comprehensive strategic partnership, announce Uranium supply agreement

India and Uzbekistan are further expected to jointly organise a business summit bringing together business leaders from both countries.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 30, 2026, 04:13 PM IST|Updated: Aug 30, 2026, 04:13 PM IST
India, Uzbekistan upgrade ties to comprehensive strategic partnership, announce Uranium supply agreement
Image Credit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi conferred with the ‘Oliy Darajali Do’stlik’ Order, Uzbekistan’s highest honour, by Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent. (IANS)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
India, Uzbekistan upgrade ties to comprehensive strategic partnership, announce Uranium supply agreement
2
3
4
5