/India, Uzbekistan upgrade ties to comprehensive strategic partnership, announce Uranium supply agreement

India and Uzbekistan have decided to elevate their bilateral relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held delegation-level talks with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent on Sunday.
The two leaders met at the Kuksaroy Presidential Palace and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation across several areas. Both the leaders announced that the two countries would establish a long-term arrangement for the supply of uranium.
“We will also establish a long-term arrangement for the supply of uranium. Today, we are formalising three sister-city and sister-state arrangements. We should create a roadmap to fully realise their potential,” PM Modi said during the talks.
As part of efforts to give greater direction to bilateral ties, Modi announced the creation of a Coordination Council at the foreign minister level.
The two sides will also upgrade their Joint Commission from the Secretary level to the Ministerial level. India and Uzbekistan are further expected to jointly organise a business summit bringing together business leaders from both countries.
“We will establish a Coordination Council at the Foreign Minister level to provide direction to all aspects of our cooperation through close coordination. We will elevate our Joint Commission from the Secretary level to the Ministerial level,” Modi said.
The Prime Minister welcomed President Mirziyoyev’s initiative to identify projects in key sectors to boost bilateral economic cooperation, along with a timeline for their implementation.
He also pointed to opportunities for India and Uzbekistan to share expertise in large-scale urban development projects.
Modi cited Uzbekistan’s New Tashkent project and India’s GIFT City in Gujarat, saying both countries could benefit from exchanging expertise, technology and best practices.
“Mega-projects like ‘New Tashkent’ are underway in your country, while in India, we have developed GIFT City in Gujarat. We would be delighted to welcome a delegation from your country to study best practices and the use of technology in these developments,” he said.
During the talks, Modi thanked President Mirziyoyev for personally overseeing the arrangements for the dinner hosted for him on Saturday.
The Prime Minister particularly appreciated the cultural performances by children and the way Tashkent was decorated in the colours of the Indian national flag.
“Along with the delicious food, I also had the pleasure of witnessing songs and dances performed by talented children. It felt as though you had brought India itself to life here, as if you had awakened the spirit of my own Gujarat right here,” Modi said.
He added that the city being decorated in the colours of the Indian tricolour was “truly touching”, saying the gesture reflected how close India was to Mirziyoyev’s heart.
#WATCH | Tashkent, Uzbekistan: During delegation-level talks with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, PM Narendra Modi says, "We will also establish a long-term arrangement for the supply of uranium. Today, we are formalising three sister-city and sister-state arrangements. We should… https://t.co/w6jSKuYFe7 pic.twitter.com/0yIjTS0VDE— ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2026
During his visit, President Mirziyoyev conferred the Order of Oliy Darajali Dustlik, Uzbekistan’s highest state award, on Prime Minister Modi.
The two leaders were also seen sharing a warm hug following the conferment of the award.
Earlier, Mirziyoyev personally received Modi at the Kuksaroy Presidential Palace, where the Indian Prime Minister was accorded a ceremonial welcome.
Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X that Modi’s welcome reflected the “warmth and longstanding friendship” between India and Uzbekistan.
Modi arrived in Tashkent on Saturday for his fourth visit to Uzbekistan. The Uzbek President personally welcomed him on his arrival, and the two leaders travelled together by car from the airport to the presidential palace.
They later held a dinner meeting at the presidential palace, during which they discussed several issues and took key decisions on strengthening bilateral cooperation.
Modi also attended a yoga programme organised by the Yoga Federation of Uzbekistan and visited the Yangi Uzbekistan Monument. He also interacted with members of the Indian community in Tashkent.
The Prime Minister congratulated Uzbekistan and its people ahead of the country’s 35th anniversary of Independence Day, while also noting that 2026 marks the 15th anniversary of the India-Uzbekistan strategic partnership.
Modi said the decision to elevate the relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership was particularly significant on the occasion.
(with ANI inputs)
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