INDIA

India Vs France LPG Cylinder Price: Indian Shares Shocking Cost Difference In Viral Video-Watch

India Vs France LPG Cylinder Price: For Indian households, LPG is affordable and easy to access. In France, cooking gas is a premium product with market-based pricing. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Dec 29, 2025, 07:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
India Vs France LPG Cylinder Price: Indian Shares Shocking Cost Difference In Viral Video-Watch Image Credit: Gemini AI

India Vs France LPG Cylinder Price: Imagine it’s evening, and you are getting ready to cook dinner for your family and loved ones. You walk into your kitchen and check your LPG cylinder. In India, cylinders are easily available, and for many households, they can even be delivered right to your home. Cooking feels easy and affordable, and families do not have to worry much about running out of gas.

According to a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), now picture the same scenario in France. There, people have to pick up cylinders themselves from the store, and there are no government subsidies to help households. Prices are fully determined by the market, making access to cooking gas more challenging. The difference comes down to government support, rules, and delivery convenience. This is why gas is easy and affordable in India but harder to get in France.

LPG Cylinder Price In India

In India, a domestic LPG cylinder weighs around 14 kg and costs roughly Rs 1,000. The best part is that many cities offer home delivery, so you do not even need to step out to refill your cylinder. The government also provides subsidies to help households manage their monthly cooking expenses. Both public and private companies operate under strict regulations, keeping prices relatively stable and affordable for everyone.

India Vs France: LPG Cylinder Price Comparison

Now, compare this to France. A similar 13 kg gas cylinder can cost nearly Rs 5,000, which is almost five times the price in India. Here, households must pick up cylinders themselves from stores because there is no home delivery. There are no government subsidies, and gas prices are fully market-driven, mostly controlled by private companies. This means prices can change depending on supply, demand, and global energy trends.

India Vs France: Why LPG Cylinder Costs So Differently

The difference in cost comes down to subsidies, regulations, and delivery convenience. India makes cooking gas affordable for the average household, while France relies on market forces, which leads to higher costs. Delivery services in India add convenience and save time, while French consumers have to manage their gas the traditional way by themselves.

This comparison is not just about money. It shows how governments prioritize energy access and how markets influence daily living costs. For Indian households, LPG is affordable and easy to access. In France, cooking gas is a premium product with market-based pricing.

The next time you see a gas cylinder in France costing nearly Rs 5,000, you will understand that it is not just about the weight. It is a combination of government policies, market factors, and convenience that makes such a huge difference.

