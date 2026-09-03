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India wants a 6th-gen fighter, but is it taking on too much?

The sixth-gen push could stretch funding and industrial capacity committed to Tejas, the AMCA and the MRFA. Engine technology and the terms of any foreign partnership could prove decisive.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 03, 2026, 07:08 PM IST|Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 07:08 PM IST
India wants a 6th-gen fighter, but is it taking on too much?
Image Credit: AI-generated AMCA prototype. (Representative image)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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