'India Wants Partnerships, Not Preachers': Jaishankar Takes Swipe At Europe

Jaishankar said India seeks equal partnerships, not hypocrisy, as Europe struggles to adapt to a changing, multipolar global order.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 04, 2025, 06:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated that while the United States has grown more self-sufficient, Europe is under increasing pressure to adapt to a changing, multipolar world. He emphased that India wants partnerships and not preachers, especially those who don't follow their own advice.

"We have now reached a size and a stage where almost anything consequential that happens in any corner of the world matters to us. The United States is much more self-sufficient today than it has been in a long time. Europe is today under pressure to change. The realities of multipolarity are dawning on it. I think it has still not adjusted and absorbed it fully. The US has dramatically changed positions. The Chinese are doing what they were doing. We are going to see an arena of contestation, which is not going to be easy to recall. We are looking at a much more contested world, much sharper competition," Jaishankar said while speaking at the Arctic Circle India Forum 2025 on Sunday.

