India wants use of AI for global common good: At Impact Summit, PM Modi pushes for open source sharing - Key points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the use of Artificial Intelligence should be for the global common good, and nations considering it a strategic asset must be open to source code sharing for the betterment of future generations. PM Modi said that India sees destiny and future in AI. The Prime Minister said that India is not just a part of the AI revolution, but is leading and shaping it. PM Modi said that India must democratise AI and it must become a tool for inclusion and empowerment, particularly for the Global South.

At the AI summit, PM Modi also shared his MANAV vision for the AI. Detailing it, he said that M stangs for 'Moral and Ethical Systems', A for 'Accountable Governance', N for 'National Sovereignty', A for 'Accessible and Inclusive' and V for 'Valid and Legitimate'.

"Today at the New Delhi AI Impact Summit, I present the MANAV Vision for AI. MANAV means human, and MANAV Vision says: M- moral and ethical systems, AI should be based on ethical guidance. A- accountable governance means transparent rules, robust oversight. N- national sovereignty means whose data, his right. A- accessible and inclusive means AI should be a multiplier, not a monopoly. V- valid and legitimate means AI should be lawful and verifiable. This MANAV vision of India will become an important link for the welfare of humanity in the AI-based world of the 21st century," said PM Modi.

Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit in Delhi, PM Modi also spoke against the misuse of AI and vouched for clear labelling of the AI content to remove fear around the same. Key highlights from PM Modi’s speech:

* PM Modi said that the pace with which the world's youth are embracing AI and taking ownership of it is commendable. There is tremendous enthusiasm among young people for the AI Summit, he said.

* "We must become even more vigilant about children’s safety. Just as a school syllabus is carefully curated, the AI space should be child-safe and guided by families. Today there are two kinds of people in the world, those who see fear in AI and those who see opportunity in AI. I say with responsibility and pride: we do not see fear. India sees opportunity in AI. India sees its future in AI. We have the talent, the energy, the capacity, and the policy clarity. I am also happy to share that at this summit, three Indian companies have launched their AI models and apps. These models reflect the strength of our youth’s talent and India’s growing leadership in AI," said PM Modi.

* PM Modi said that the world is entering an era where humans and intelligent systems co-create, co-work and co-evolve. He said that AI will make work smarter, more efficient and more impactful.

* The Prime Minister said that India is home to the world’s largest young population, one of the biggest tech talent pools, and a leading tech-enabled ecosystem. India not only creates new technologies but also adopts them at an unprecedented pace, he added.

* PM Modi said that AI is making machines intelligent, but more than that, it is increasing human capabilities manyfold. There is only one difference: this time, the speed is unprecedented and the scale is also unexpected. “Earlier, the impact of technology used to take decades to be visible. Today, the journey from machine learning to learning machines is faster, deeper and wider than ever," he said.

* The Prime Minister said that when signals were first transmitted wirelessly, no one imagined that the entire world would one day be connected in real time. He added that Artificial Intelligence is a transformation of human history and what the world is seeing today and predicting today, is just the beginning of its impact.

* “The presence of the younger generation has instilled a new sense of confidence...There has also been tremendous enthusiasm around the AI Summit exhibition, especially with a large turnout of young talent. The solutions presented here, ranging from agriculture and security to support for persons with disabilities and the needs of large populations, are powerful examples of the strength of “Made in India” and India’s innovative capabilities in this field,” he said.

* PM Modi said that the real question today is not what artificial intelligence can do in the future, but what is being done with AI today. "Humanity has faced such questions before. The most powerful example is nuclear power, we have seen both its destructive potential and its positive contributions. AI, too, is a transformative force: if misdirected, it brings disruption; if guided well, it delivers solutions," said the Prime Minister.

* The Prime Minister said that the key challenge is: 'how do we make AI human-centric instead of machine-centric, sensitive, and accountable?' That is the core purpose of this Global AI Impact Committee, he said. "How does India view AI? Its vision is reflected in the theme of this summit: “Sarvajan Hitay, Sarvajan Sukhay” — Welfare for all, Happiness of all. This is our benchmark," said PM Modi.