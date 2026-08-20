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  • /India warns Japan: Pakistan defence tech could end up in North Korea – why Delhi is sounding alarm

India warns Japan: Pakistan defence tech could end up in North Korea – why Delhi is sounding alarm

The warning comes as India and Japan plan joint naval production. Tokyo and New Delhi also agreed to strengthen maritime cooperation across the Indo-Pacific.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 07:28 PM IST|Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 07:28 PM IST
India warns Japan: Pakistan defence tech could end up in North Korea – why Delhi is sounding alarm
Image Credit: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with his Japanese counterpart Shinjiro Koizumi in New Delhi on August 20, 2026. (Photo: ANI)

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India warns Japan: Pakistan defence tech could end up in North Korea – why Delhi is sounding alarm
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