/India warns Japan: Pakistan defence tech could end up in North Korea – why Delhi is sounding alarm

New Delhi: India has urged Japan to exercise caution over transferring advanced defence technology to Pakistan because sensitive military know-how could eventually reach North Korea.
The issue came up during Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi’s visit to India on Thursday (August 20), where he held talks with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. While the two sides agreed to strengthen defence cooperation, New Delhi also flagged the possible transfer of Japanese technology to Islamabad.
India’s warning was based on Pakistan’s past proliferation activities involving North Korea. New Delhi referred to the network associated with Pakistani nuclear scientist A Q Khan, who was accused of supplying Pyongyang with centrifuge designs, equipment and technical assistance.
Indian officials have warned that advanced defence technology supplied to Pakistan could potentially be diverted or transferred beyond its intended recipient, raising the risk of further proliferation.
The issue was also raised against the backdrop of a launch of another unidentified projectile by North Korea. It was reported by South Korean military authorities during Koizumi’s visit.
Despite the differences over technology transfers to Pakistan, the talks also resulted in several new areas of defence cooperation between India and Japan.
Singh and Koizumi issued their first joint statement devoted entirely to defence cooperation, with maritime security forming a major part of the talks.
The two countries are working on a plan to combine Japan’s defence design and technological capabilities with India’s large manufacturing base for the joint production of naval vessels.
Koizumi began his visit with a tour of the Western Naval Command in Mumbai. Maritime security featured prominently in his talks with Singh.
The proposed manufacturing cooperation comes as both countries seek to strengthen their capabilities in the Indo-Pacific, where maritime security has become a major area of cooperation.
The ministers also agreed to strengthen maritime cooperation with other countries in the region under the “Japan-India Special Strategic and Global Partnership”.
One of the initiatives being strengthened is the Indo-Pacific Logistics Network (IPLN), which is intended to help move personnel and disaster-relief supplies fast to partner countries.
Japan’s Ministry of Defense is scheduled to host the second IPLN tabletop exercise in September as part of efforts to develop the network further.
Singh also welcomed Japan’s recent changes to its defence export policy. He said closer technological cooperation between the two countries could contribute to international peace and regional stability.
The talks brought together plans for closer defence production and maritime cooperation, along with India’s warnings about the security implications of Japanese defence technology reaching Pakistan.
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