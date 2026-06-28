/India issues Kailash Mansarovar Yatra advisory after reports of 52 stranded pilgrims

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has issued an advisory regarding the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra following reports that around 52 Indian pilgrims were stranded in Kathmandu, Nepal, while en route to Kailash Mansarovar. The MEA has urged pilgrims not to undertake the journey through private operators without first obtaining all mandatory documents, including Chinese visas and entry permits.
The MEA acted after receiving several pleas for help. These came from Indian nationals stranded in Nepal. They had tried to undertake the pilgrimage without valid entry permits and Chinese visas. The Ministry said many of the affected pilgrims had booked tours run by private travel operators.
The Ministry warned travellers against leaving home in the hope that their papers would be sorted out along the way.
"Citizens are advised not to commence their journey from India until all required travel documents have been obtained for undertaking the complete journey. Commencing travel without confirmed documentation or in anticipation of obtaining the necessary documentation increases the likelihood of being stranded," the MEA said.
The Ministry also asked prospective pilgrims to check the credentials of private tour operators before booking any travel.
"Pilgrims are also strongly advised to verify that their tour operator is duly registered and authorised," the Ministry added.
The advisory followed reports that the 52 stranded citizens in Kathmandu need immediate support to move ahead safely.
The matter was first flagged on Saturday by Nationalist Congress Party (SP) MP Supriya Sule. She appealed to the MEA and the concerned Indian missions to step in and help the stranded pilgrims at once.
She asked the authorities to make sure the affected citizens get timely support. This would ease their travel troubles and let them carry on with the pilgrimage without more hardship.
The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is one of the most important religious journeys for Hindus, Buddhists, Jains and followers of the Bon faith. It draws thousands of devotees every year.
The trip calls for several clearances and travel papers. These include permits issued by Chinese authorities for entry into the Tibet Autonomous Region.
The official Kailash Mansarovar Yatra for 2026 has meanwhile already begun. On June 20, the first batch of pilgrims crossed into China through the India-China border at Nathu La Pass. This marked the formal start of this year's yatra under the approved arrangements.
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