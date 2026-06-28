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India issues Kailash Mansarovar Yatra advisory after reports of 52 stranded pilgrims

 The advisory follows reports of Indian pilgrims being stranded in Nepal after travelling through private tour operators without complete documentation.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 28, 2026, 10:56 AM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 11:03 AM IST
India issues Kailash Mansarovar Yatra advisory after reports of 52 stranded pilgrims
Image Credit: ANI. A view of Nathula Pass, in East Sikkim.

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