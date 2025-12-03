India Warns Pakistan, Says Any Misadventure Will Reactivate Operation Sindoor

Security forces along the India–Pakistan Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir have been placed on heightened alert following intelligence inputs warning of increased terrorist activity in the coming weeks. According to the latest assessment, around 110-120 terrorists are currently positioned across 69 launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), waiting to infiltrate India before snowfall blocks traditional routes. This intelligence was recently shared with senior security officials guarding both the LoC and the international border, prompting an enhanced security posture.

BSF Inspector General (Kashmir Frontier) Ashok Yadav confirmed the seriousness of the situation, noting the critical role of the force’s intelligence unit. “The G branch of BSF has also contributed immensely to providing important operational intelligence on movements and activities of terrorist groups, and their G unit is keeping a close watch on all the 69 active launching pads along the LoC, where around 100 to 120 terrorists have been waiting to infiltrate,” he said.

Indian forces, including the Army and the BSF, have strengthened their deployment and are dominating the LoC using high-tech surveillance systems, such as motion sensors and thermal imagers, to counter any infiltration attempts. Officers said these launch pads are under continuous watch by Indian intelligence agencies to track all movement. A multi-tiered counter-infiltration grid is in place, with clear instructions that any provocation by Pakistan or its terror handlers will activate the next phase of “Operation Sindoor.”

Reiterating this stance, IG Ashok Yadav said, “Op Sindoor not over yet... any action by Pakistan will face a befitting response. Whenever there is any misadventure from Pakistan, we are ready to give a befitting reply.”

The security establishment has directed all units to remain vigilant and prepared to stop any cross-border movement. The firm position signals a continued proactive and decisive counter-terrorism approach by India.

The first phase of Operation Sindoor, launched in May 2025 after the Pahalgam terror attack, involved precision strikes by Indian armed forces on nine terror camps located deep inside Pakistan and PoK. These strikes caused significant damage to terror infrastructure, which Pakistan is now attempting to rebuild.