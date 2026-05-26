India water crisis: 10% cut in Mumbai, severe shortages in Delhi & UP amid 47°C Heatwave

The ongoing heatwave in India has crippled life across many parts of the nation, with extreme temperatures reaching a peak of 45°-47°C. Due to such unusual weather conditions, a sudden rise in the need for water and power has collapsed many utilities across India, affecting many states including the capital city of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh.

Capital region: Hundreds of families deprived of water in south and east Delhi

Currently, there is a severe water crisis across the NCR, with many families in South Delhi facing a shortage of water for two months now.

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Worst-affected areas: Queue lines of empty buckets and containers of people can be seen daily in Sangam Vihar, Ambedkar Nagar, Khanpur, Tigri, Madangir, and Tughlakabad Extension areas.

Outrage against the administration: In East Delhi, rising tensions have led to the staging of protests by citizens outside DJB office in Dilshad Garden.

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Maharashtra: 10% water cut imposed in Mumbai; Vidarbha struggles

With drying up of water reservoirs, many municipalities have resorted to extreme measures. Mumbai has imposed a mandate of 10% water cut, since the total water volume of the seven major lakes of the city has reduced to less than 19.22%.

On the other hand, Vidarbha has been reeling under this scorching heatwave. The regions of Amravati, Akola, Melghat, and Chandrapur continue to witness soaring temperatures up to the range of 45°C to 47°C. Farmers have become utterly dependent on water supplies from government tankers, thus making women walk long distances in the scorching heat for safe water.

Decades of negligence: Citizens from three villages in Chandrapur still resort to drinking contaminated water from streams. The local ladies dig pit-like wells in dried-up streams to access the slowly seeping contaminated water.

Madhya Pradesh: Polluted drinking water supply and once-in-four-days supply of piped water

The situation regarding drinking water in the Datia and Burhanpur districts of Madhya Pradesh has worsened in recent weeks.

Datia: The supply of municipal water has become extremely irregular and happens only once in every three to four days. Also, citizens complain about drinking polluted water from the municipal sources.

Burhanpur: The Dhulkot region remains seriously affected, where there has been insufficient groundwater in the rural areas to meet the daily needs of the citizens.

Power and water shortage plague Uttar Pradesh's major urban centres

The shortage of electricity in Uttar Pradesh, leading to breakdowns in water pumps, has trapped the state into a dual crisis in which the lack of either of the utilities creates a problem for the other one. In the Faizullaganj region of Lucknow, residents have been caught in a literal "No Power, No Water" situation due to power cuts rendering their domestic water motors unusable.

In addition, a similar crisis persists in the cities of Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, and Kanpur, where the erratic supply of electricity exacerbates the already problematic water table. The Ghaziabad-Khoda area is entirely dependent on water tanker supplies due to the total failure of the administration in supplying piped water.

With no immediate drop in temperature expected, local resentment and public protests continue to swell across the country against municipal bodies and electricity distribution companies.

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