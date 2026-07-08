In what can be described as a huge geopolitical shift, India is witnessing an extremely rapid rise from its position as a leading consumer of advanced military hardware in the world to become one of the world's largest manufacturers and exporter of such defence systems. Indigenous tactical platforms such as BrahMos, Astra, Akash, and Akashteer have been gaining popularity among military establishments around the world.
Fueled by proven reliability, economic viability, and geopolitical neutrality, Indian defence exports keep reaching new historical peaks. Nations that are trying to diversify their military supply lines and move away from traditionally aligned suppliers such as Western countries and Russia have found New Delhi to be a good option.
As part of a highly successful partnership between India and Russia, the BrahMos cruise missile represents a flagship product in India's export-oriented defence industry portfolio. This highly maneuverable missile can operate out of any land, air, or marine-based platform and flies at an unprecedented speed up to Mach 2.8, which makes it practically invulnerable for interception by current missile defence systems.
Having clinched a record-breaking $375 million contract with the Philippines on coastal batteries, India now has new big-ticket orders. Vietnam has officially sealed an export order of over $700 million, and Indonesia, a multibillion-dollar deal. Key strategic countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Brazil, and Chile are in the process of making procurements.
An Indian-made Beyond-Visual-Range Air-to-Air Missile (BVRAAM) known as Astra, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has made a major breakthrough in the global defense industry. This weapon, meant for integration into Sukhoi Su-30MKI aircraft, features modern terminal radar guidance and electronic counter-countermeasures.
Indonesia: Has formally selected the Astra missile system to augment its frontline fighters.
Armenia & Brazil: Armenia seeks to use the missile to boost capabilities of its Su-30 aircrafts; Brazil has expressed formal interest in Astra missile integration in Swedish-made Gripen fighter jets.
Pipeline Demand: Malaysia, Vietnam, and Algeria are currently considering the system for their respective air force.
The Akash SAM System is an extremely mobile surface-to-air missile defense shield which can effectively eliminate all hostile aircraft, helicopters and UAVs in ranges up to 25 kilometers.
Armenia became the first international customer of the system and successfully used it in securing its contested airspace. The Philippines is in the process of concluding purchase agreements worth more than $200 million. At the same time, Vietnam, UAE, Malaysia and Egypt are studying the multiple target tracking radar of the system for incorporation in their airspace.
Akashteer is an indigenous AI-powered Air Defense Command and Control system developed by Bharat Electronics Limited. It utilizes the information from a vast network of separate radar sites and weapon platforms to provide an integrated air defense operation picture.
Its efficiency in countering such threats as low-altitude loitering weapons and drone swarms was tested in military drills under the operation Sindhu. Procurement of the command system to protect critical infrastructures has already been initiated by the UAE and some other countries of the Middle East.
According to defense experts, several factors drive this boom of exports:
Strategic autonomy: Many countries strive to reduce risks for their supply chains due to political strings that come along with Western-made military equipment and risks of sanctions that Russian-made ones carry.
Operational cost-efficiency: Advanced military technology produced by Indian industry is considerably cheaper than those of its competitors worldwide.
Geopolitical Indo-Pacific alignment: Defence cooperation with important countries of South-East Asia – such as Philippines, Vietnam, and Indonesia – automatically makes India more geopolitically influential in the Indo-Pacific zone.
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