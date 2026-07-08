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  • /From importer to global arms hub: How BrahMos, Astra, and Akash form India's new export empire | EXPLAINED

From importer to global arms hub: How BrahMos, Astra, and Akash form India's new export empire | EXPLAINED

India's defence exports hit record highs as global demand surges for indigenous weapon systems like BrahMos, Akash, Astra, and the AI-driven Akashteer.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jul 08, 2026, 02:47 PM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 02:48 PM IST
From importer to global arms hub: How BrahMos, Astra, and Akash form India's new export empire | EXPLAINED
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