Storm alert: IMD warns of heavy rain in 16 states as monsoon collides with western disturbance; relief for Delhi-NCR
IMD warns of heavy rain and storms across 16 states on June 11 as Monsoon meets a Western Disturbance. Get the latest for Delhi-NCR, Kerala, and East India.
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An unusual combination of two systems, Southwest Monsoon and Western Disturbance, is about to deliver rainfall, thunderstorms, and gale-force winds in 16 Indian states on Thursday, June 11, 2026. Weather forecasts in four major Indian regions were published by India Meteorological Department (IMD).
According to these predictions, some areas may encounter rough squalls, with gales blowing at speeds of up to 50-60 km/hr. It is strongly recommended for locals living in these territories to remain at home to avoid any accidents.
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North India weather forecast: Good news for Delhi-NCR and surroundings
At present, there is an active Western Disturbance moving over northern parts of the country. This system transports clouds loaded with moisture and brings welcome relief to the area hit by summer heat.
Scattered light to moderate showers along with frequent lightning are expected in the following northern regions:
- Himalayan area: Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand
- Northern plains: Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, and Western Uttar Pradesh
As the records show, a several-day-long period of rain is likely to occur both in Delhi and NCR on June 11 and 12. This upcoming weather phenomenon will bring down the temperature and create favorable conditions in the region.
Monsoon coverage
Concurrently, the Southwest Monsoon season is exhibiting high levels of convective activity along Western India's coastline and the Eastern India frontiers. Continuous moisture inflows from the sea are maintaining the highly unstable nature of the monsoon flows.
In Southern India, an Orange Alert has been issued by the IMD for the vulnerable regions of Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur in the Kerala state, expecting heavy to very heavy rainfall. Heavy rainfall is expected to lash the coastal belt of Karnataka and the Goa-Konkan regions as well. In Northern India, continued active monsoons will prevail over the Assam-Meghalaya states, leading to flood-like situations in isolated areas.
East India forecast
This dual system activity is expected to destabilize the atmosphere in the eastern part of the country. The presence of severe convection is expected in the form of thunderstorms and lightning all over the Indo-Gangetic plains.
Highly developed clouds with occasional thunderstorm activity are expected in parts of the Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Sikkim regions. These severe weather phenomena tend to develop quickly, and hence, the relevant authorities are closely observing the situation using radar feed information.
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