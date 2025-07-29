Advertisement
INDIA WEATHER FORECAST

IMD Alert: Heavy Rain Forecast For Delhi-NCR, UP, Bihar, Himachal, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan Today

The IMD forecasts widespread heavy rainfall for Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan on Tuesday.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Jul 29, 2025, 08:26 AM IST
Commuters wade through a road following heavy rainfall (PHOTO: IANS)

Delhi-NCR and many other states in India have seen the weather take a drastic turn, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting showers across a wide area on Tuesday, July 29. After Delhi-NCR received heavy rainfall on Monday, people can now anticipate three days of moderate rain, though humidity is expected to continue high.

Outside the capital, other states are preparing for heavy rainfalls:

Uttar Pradesh: Multiple districts have been put on heavy rainfall alert on Tuesday, with Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, and Bijnor likely to see torrential rains.

Bihar: The IMD has alerted multiple districts for rain and lightning, including Patna, East Champaran, West Champaran, Sitamarhi, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Siwan, Saran, Begusarai, and Nalanda.

Madhya Pradesh: Heavy rain is likely in multiple districts, including Morena, Bhind, Shivpuri, Ashoknagar, Sagar, Vidisha, and Raisen.

Himachal Pradesh: Simla, Kangra, Mandi, Kullu, and Lahaul-Spiti are reported to receive rain accompanied with thunderstorms.

Uttarakhand: Heavy rain warnings have been sounded for Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Nainital, Pithoragarh, and Bageshwar districts.

Rajasthan: Several cities in the western state are still recording continuous rain. According to the IMD, Bhartpur, Karauli, Dholpur, and Jhalawar are likely to experience heavy rain with strong winds.

The authorities are urging people residing in hit areas to stay alert and exercise caution as the monsoon strengthens across these regions of the country.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK