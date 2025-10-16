IMD Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Alert For 8 States; Delhi AQI Hits 'Very Poor' As Cold Sets In

As some regions of the nation are greeting the winter season, torrential monsoon rains are still pounding South India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in the southern states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. Isolated heavy showers will prevail with light to moderate rain in these areas until October 18.

Rain and Thunderstorm Alert with High Winds

The IMD has put out a rain warning for eight states with the warning of accompanying thunderstorms and high winds.

States on Red Alert: Light to moderate rain is expected over most of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Interior Karnataka, Kerala, and South Odisha on Thursday.

Wind Warning: These states are likely to have high winds of 30-40 kmph.

Thunderstorms: Thunderstorms and lightning are particularly predicted for Marathwada and Goa on October 16.

North and Central India Temperature Dips

Temperature, meanwhile, is dipping throughout North and Central India, marking the unmistakable beginning of the cold season.

Chilly Evenings: Various states, such as Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, and Haryana, are experiencing considerably chilly mornings and nights.

The temperature decline has prompted citizens to almost completely stop the operation of air conditioners and coolers.

Delhi Experiences Dip in Temperatures, 'Very Poor' Air Quality

The National Capital Region (NCR) is witnessing a bit of a chill in the early morning and evening hours.

Delhi Weather Forecast: The IMD predicts a mostly clear sky for Thursday, with the minimum and maximum temperatures likely to come down to 17 degree Celsius and 32 degree celsius, respectively.

Latest Readings: On Wednesday, the city saw a maximum temperature of 32.5 degree celsius (0.7 degrees below average) and a low of 18.3 degree celsius (1.3 degrees below the season average).

Delhi's Air Quality Moves into 'Very Poor' Category

In a worrying trend, Delhi's air quality was reported in the 'poor' category for the second day running on Wednesday, with many areas falling into the 'very poor' category.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the maximum Air Quality Index (AQI) readings were recorded at:

Anand Vihar (345)

Wazirpur (325)

Dwarka Sector-Eight (314)

DU North Campus and CRRI Mathura Road (both at 307)

AQI readings exceeding 300 are classified as 'very poor' and signify a high health risk.

