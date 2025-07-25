Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2936538https://zeenews.india.com/india/india-weather-forecast-july-25-rain-alerts-mumbai-high-tide-2936538.html
NewsIndia
DELHI WEATHER FORECAST

India Weather Today: Delhi On Rain Watch, Heavy Downpour Alerts Issued Across Multiple States; Mumbai On High Tide Warning

IMD predicted thunderstorms for Delhi and heavy rain alerts for Konkan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and more. Mumbai remained under a high tide warning until July 27.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Jul 25, 2025, 09:19 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India Weather Today: Delhi On Rain Watch, Heavy Downpour Alerts Issued Across Multiple States; Mumbai On High Tide Warning Motorists and pedestrians completely drenched as a sudden downpour lashes the city. (PHOTO: IANS)

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain and thunderstorms for the national capital on Friday, after a mixed weather in the city on Thursday. Delhi had a maximum temperature of 35.9 degrees Celsius, a degree higher than the season's average, while the minimum temperature was at 25 degrees Celsius, 2.3 degrees less than normal, with a few places seeing heavy rainfall.

Heavy Rain Alert For Multiple States

Outside Delhi, Skymet, the weather forecasting agency, has forecast moderate to heavy rain over a number of states today. They are Konkan and Goa, Coastal Karnataka, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, and North Telangana.

Light to moderate rain with scattered heavy showers can also be predicted for Assam, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, South Gujarat, Gangetic West Bengal, and East Rajasthan.

In addition, light to moderate rain will be possible over Northeast India, Sikkim, West Bengal, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Marathwada, Central Maharashtra, Kerala, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, and Western Himalayan areas. Light rain will be expected in West Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Interior Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

Mumbai On High Tide Alert

In the meantime, the Meteorological Department and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have issued a warning for high tide in Mumbai through July 27. Citizens and tourists alike are warned to stay away from the coasts of beaches like Juhu Beach and Marine Drive. Sea waves at high tide levels may reach up to 4.5 meters (or around 15 feet), risking waterlogging in the city's low-lying areas.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK