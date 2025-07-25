India Weather Today: Delhi On Rain Watch, Heavy Downpour Alerts Issued Across Multiple States; Mumbai On High Tide Warning

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain and thunderstorms for the national capital on Friday, after a mixed weather in the city on Thursday. Delhi had a maximum temperature of 35.9 degrees Celsius, a degree higher than the season's average, while the minimum temperature was at 25 degrees Celsius, 2.3 degrees less than normal, with a few places seeing heavy rainfall.

Heavy Rain Alert For Multiple States

Outside Delhi, Skymet, the weather forecasting agency, has forecast moderate to heavy rain over a number of states today. They are Konkan and Goa, Coastal Karnataka, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, and North Telangana.

Light to moderate rain with scattered heavy showers can also be predicted for Assam, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, South Gujarat, Gangetic West Bengal, and East Rajasthan.

In addition, light to moderate rain will be possible over Northeast India, Sikkim, West Bengal, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Marathwada, Central Maharashtra, Kerala, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, and Western Himalayan areas. Light rain will be expected in West Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Interior Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

Mumbai On High Tide Alert

In the meantime, the Meteorological Department and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have issued a warning for high tide in Mumbai through July 27. Citizens and tourists alike are warned to stay away from the coasts of beaches like Juhu Beach and Marine Drive. Sea waves at high tide levels may reach up to 4.5 meters (or around 15 feet), risking waterlogging in the city's low-lying areas.