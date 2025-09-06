From Floods To Forecasts: As Punjab Recovers, IMD Issues Widespread Rain Warning For Central, Western India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared a mass rain alert over the country, predicting heavy to very heavy rain in West, Northwest, Central, and East India in the next 24 hours. The warning comes at a time when many states are still reeling under the impact of excessive monsoon rains.

Western and Central India Prepare for Flood

As per the IMD forecast, very heavy rain is predicted in the state of Gujarat, especially Saurashtra and Kutch, between September 5th and 7th. Heavy to very heavy rains are also predicted in East Rajasthan on September 5th and 6th and in Southwest Rajasthan on September 7th.

At the same time, West Madhya Pradesh can expect very heavy rainfall on September 5th and 6th, followed by other regions of Central and East India, such as Odisha, Bihar, and Chhattisgarh, which can also expect considerable downpour. Konkan, Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra are alerted to expect heavy rain.

Monsoon's Impact in Punjab and Delhi

While most of the nation is bracing for more rain, Punjab can look forward to some respite after days of heavy rains that have left a trail of destruction in their wake. The IMD has given no significant rain alert for the state, and the weather forecast for Ludhiana only indicates one or two spells of rain or thundershowers.

But the recent floods have already dealt a severe blow, with more than 101 km of PWD link roads, 54 km of PWD plan roads, and 117 km of Mandi Board roads in Hoshiarpur damaged seriously. The floods have also affected 141 schools and household articles in 23 villages.

For the national capital, Delhi, the IMD has forecast thunderstorms and rain for Saturday with the minimum temperature expected to be 24 degrees Celsius and the maximum at 34 degrees Celsius.

