India weather update: IMD issues heatwave alert for March; mercury to hit 35°C

The temperature is going to rise across India in the week of March. India is getting ready for summer. The India Meteorological Department has warned that the temperature will go up a lot in Northwest and Western India. It will be 3 to 5 degrees higher than what it's usually at this time of the year.

The heat is going to be really bad in Western India. People who live in Gujarat and Maharashtra should get ready for humid weather starting from March 4.

In Gujarat the temperature will go up by 3 to 5 degrees in five days. It will be very humid on March 4 and 5.

In Maharashtra the temperature will also go up by 3 to 4 degrees over the weekend. This means it will be much hotter than usual.

Some cities in Central India have already seen temperatures as high as 37 degrees. These cities are Akola, Amravati, and Rajkot.

The north of India has been pretty cool so far. It is going to get warmer now. Over the seven days the temperature in the plains of Northwest India will go up by 2 to 4 degrees. This included places like Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

In Delhi and the surrounding areas, the sky will be clear. The weather will be dry. The temperature in Delhi could reach 34 degrees in the week of March. Some areas in Rajasthan are already at 35 degrees. The rest of the plains will probably get hotter in the second half of the month.

South India is already very hot. The temperature in some cities has reached 37 degrees. These cities are Erode, Salem, Madurai, Anantapur, and Kurnool. Unlike the north, these places are not having a winter. They are going into peak summer.

There might be some snow and rain in the Himalayas. This could bring some relief to the people living there. On March 3 and 4 some areas in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand might see some rain or snow. However, this will not affect the temperature in the plains. The heat will still be a problem in the low-lying areas.

