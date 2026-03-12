Advertisement
NewsIndiaIndia weather today: Rain relief for Kashmir, severe heat alerts for Gujarat and Maharashtra | Check IMD's latest forecast
INDIA WEATHER TODAY

India weather today: Rain relief for Kashmir, severe heat alerts for Gujarat and Maharashtra | Check IMD's latest forecast

India faces a massive weather divide as Ladakh and Kashmir see fresh snowfall and rain, while a 42.4°C heatwave triggers an orange alert in Gujarat. Know the latest IMD forecast for Punjab, Delhi, and Northeast India.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Mar 12, 2026, 08:12 AM IST|Source: Bureau
India weather today: Rain relief for Kashmir, severe heat alerts for Gujarat and Maharashtra | Check IMD's latest forecastREPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

India is experiencing a sharp split in the prevailing weather. While a new western disturbance has brought rainfall and snowfall to the northern areas of Kashmir and Ladakh, a premature heat wave has affected states in the west and center of India. The mercury has already crossed 42 degrees Celsius in those areas.

Northern extremes: Snowfall/rainfall

The Kashmir Valley and Ladakh are experiencing a second consecutive day of rainfall after a winter that saw a 54% rainfall deficit.

Snowfall in Ladakh: There has been significant snowfall in Zojila, Drass, and Panikhar-Zanskar areas of Ladakh.

Rainfall in Kashmir: The temperature has dropped significantly after rainfall in Srinagar (12.5 degrees Celsius) and Kupwara (6.4 mm rainfall). Scattered rainfall has also been reported from Baramulla and Pahalgam.

Outlook: Until March 19, unpredictable weather is predicted. A brief dry spell is expected from March 13 to 14.

Western surge: Orange alert issued for Gujarat

As the north gets a respite from the cold, the 'spring' season is quickly disappearing from western India. A severe heatwave has gripped the region, prompting the India Meteorological Department to issue an orange alert for Gujarat.

Record highs: The district of Nandurbar in Maharashtra recorded the highest temperature in the country, a scorching 42.4°C.

Widespread heat: The temperature in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh was recorded at 42°C.

Duration: The heatwave in Gujarat is likely to continue at least until March 13.

Regional weather update: Rain relief for central & northeast India

Some respite is on the horizon for some regions, with new weather systems developing:

Northwest India: Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi are likely to experience light rain and thundershowers from March 14-16.

Northeast India: Fairly widespread rain with lightning is forecast for Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh until March 17.

South India: The region is experiencing stable weather. Bengaluru is enjoying clear skies with temperatures ranging from 19°C to 32°C. Hyderabad and Chennai are experiencing warm weather with partly cloudy skies.

