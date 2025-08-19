India Weather Today, August 19: Delhi Rain Likely, UP-Bihar Face Humidity Amidst Monsoon Shifts | Latest Updates

Monsoon rains prevailed over different parts of India, but Delhi-NCR is witnessing higher humidity as there has been no substantial rainfall. Partly cloudy skies with a chance of light rain are predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for the capital today. A low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal will intensify and is likely to cross the south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coast by Tuesday afternoon. It will initiate monsoon conditions over Peninsular and Central India in the next few days, while heavy rainfall can be expected in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar as well.

Uttar Pradesh Prepares For Ongoing Heat And Upcoming Downpours

Uttar Pradesh is facing oppressive heat and humidity currently. Monday received very little rainfall throughout the state, with maximum temperatures ranging from 34°C to 35°C in most districts. The IMD forecasts that people will have to go through these hot and humid weather conditions for about three days more before heavy rains provide relief. A warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued for August 23 and 24, but an extended wait for this relief is expected.

For August 19, 2025, different Indian cities are likely to face a variety of temperatures. Delhi will have a high of 33°C and a low of 25°C. Mumbai's temperature will be a bit lower with a high of 26°C and low of 23°C. Kolkata is predicted to go up to 31°C and go down to 27°C. In the south, Chennai will experience a high of 32°C and a low of 25°C. Going north, Lucknow and Patna are both expected to record a high of 35°C, with Lucknow low at 27°C and Patna low at 28°C. Ranchi will be cooler, with a high of 28°C and a low of 22°C. Bhubaneswar will record a high of 29°C and a low of 26°C. Bhopal will see a high of 34°C and a low of 25°C. Lastly, Amritsar's range will be from a high of 32°C to a low of 24°C, while the hill station of Nainital will be the chilliest, with a high of 22°C and a low of 17°C.

Uttarakhand Sees Reduced Rainfall, Humidity Creeps In

Most parts of Uttarakhand are presently witnessing a respite from heavy rain. Light to moderate rain should prevail over the next few days. A Yellow Alert, however, has been forecast for isolated places of Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Dehradun, and Nainital today. Thunderstorms and heavy spells of rain may be witnessed in other districts.

Since the intensity of the rain has eased, warm and humid weather has set in. The morning on Monday in Dehradun witnessed cloudy skies and spells of light to moderate rain, but the afternoon saw the sun coming out, resulting in muggy weather. A degree of coolness was experienced towards evening, with the gathering of clouds again at night, which suggested more rain.

Bihar Prepares For Next Heavy Showers Under Humidity

Bihar has received 7 to 10 cm of rains in the past 24 hours. But a deteriorating monsoon has brought higher humidity and temperatures. These conditions will continue over the state for the next 24 hours. The IMD has predicted heavy rain in Bihar during August 20 to August 24, with possible relief from the prevailing uncomfortable conditions.

