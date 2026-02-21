India weather update: Heavy rain alert for south, abnormal heatwave hits north India

India is experiencing a rare weather contrast as February comes to an end. A low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal is causing heavy rainfall in the southern region, while North India faces an early and intense heatwave. Temperatures are expected to rise significantly above normal.

South India: Heavy rain warning for Tamil Nadu and Kerala

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a high-priority alert for Sunday, February 22, as a low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal strengthens.

Primary impact zones: Heavy rainfall is expected in isolated areas of south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala.

Fishermen advisory: Authorities urge fishermen to stay away from the southwest Bay of Bengal, the Gulf of Mannar, and the Comorin area due to strong winds reaching 40 to 50 km/h.

Regional outlook: While clouds are expected across the peninsular region, experts like Devendra Tripathi (Mausam Tak) suggest that actual rainfall in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh is unlikely.

North India: Abnormally warm end to February

In contrast, Northwest and Central India are entering a significant warming phase. Meteorologists warn that spring is effectively being skipped as summer-like conditions arrive weeks early.

Temperature surge: Maximum temperatures are expected to increase by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius over the next seven days.

Delhi-NCR forecast: By the weekend, Delhi and Haryana could see temperatures reach 33 degrees Celsius.

Rajasthan & UP: These states are on alert for temperatures between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius, levels usually seen in mid-March.

"We are looking at an abnormally warm end to February," says meteorologist Navdeep Dahiya. "Clear skies and weaker northern winds are allowing daytime heat to build quickly across the plains."

The 'early summer' risk: El Nino & climate trends

The early heat isn't just a local spike; global monitoring agencies like NASA and Skymet Weather are tracking these patterns as signs of a potentially record-breaking hot year.

The El Nino factor: Ongoing El Nino conditions are pushing global temperatures toward new highs.

Agricultural impact: Experts warn that the lack of cold hours in late February could stress winter crops like wheat, mustard, and gram.

The lingering chill: Despite the rising heat, a slight chill remains during early mornings and nights in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi. Some areas recently recorded dense fog with visibility as low as 40 meters.

