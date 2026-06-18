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Monsoon breakthrough forecast: IMD predicts widespread rainfall across north & south India; check state-wise list

India weather update: As the southwest monsoon advance gains momentum, IMD issues a fresh forecast predicting widespread rainfall across North and South India.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 07:37 AM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 07:42 AM IST
Monsoon breakthrough forecast: IMD predicts widespread rainfall across north & south India; check state-wise list
Image Credit: People walk with umbrellas on the Ridge Maidan during rain in Shimla. (Photo: IANS)

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