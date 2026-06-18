/Monsoon breakthrough forecast: IMD predicts widespread rainfall across north & south India; check state-wise list

India weather update: Rains are gaining momentum, starting from the southern peninsula all the way to the northern plains. As per predictions by India Meteorological Department (IMD), light to moderate rains with isolated instances of heavy showers are expected over Kerala and Tamil Nadu while persistent spells of rain are seen over Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Western Himalaya, Rajasthan and West Bengal.
In the northern parts of the country, changes in weather conditions due to shifting cloud patterns are expected to favorably impact Delhi, Punjab and Haryana by way of light to moderate rains. Meanwhile, scattered showers are expected to occur in isolated parts of Madhya Pradesh, south Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Vidarbha, Konkan and Goa due to active rainfall systems.
According to meteorological authorities, favorable conditions are expected to develop in the atmosphere over the next four to five days in favor of further advance of the Southwest Monsoon. As per predictions, this weather front would extend over some parts of Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and Chhattisgarh. It may be mentioned that continuous activity in this regard will help spread clouds over these regions, leading to widespread rains.
In addition to the existing weather trend, the IMD has pointed out that a new Western Disturbance, which brings moisture to Northwest India from the Mediterranean Sea, will be affecting Northwest India from June 18 onward. This new Western Disturbance will have an impact on the prevailing weather and determine the precipitation trend in the northern parts of the country.
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