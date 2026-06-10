india-weather-update-imd-monsoon-rain-alert-delhi-ncr-dust-storm-heatwave

The South West Monsoon is fast gaining strength in the Indian Sub-continent and spreading its coverage widely, causing many weather phenomena. The IMD has issued a complete countrywide weather advisory for today, i.e., June 10, stating that the nation will face a very active weather pattern, which may cause very heavy rains in the coasts and dust storms in the Northern Plains.

While Southern and Northeastern areas will experience heavy rains, the north part of India would face a transition phase due to the presence of heavy convective storms along with heatwave patches in places.

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South India and northeast to expect very heavy rainfall

The maximum impact of the progressing monsoon will be felt in the Southern Peninsula and the Eastern borders of India, where strong winds containing moisture content will clash against topography.

Moderate rainfall interrupted by heavy spells can be witnessed in the following regions:

Kerala and Coasts of Karnataka

Konkan area and Goa

Sub Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim

Northeastern Assam and Arunachal Pradesh

Residents from hilly areas and coastal states should expect local flooding, flash floods, and slippery roads. In Northeastern belts, continuous rainfall will lead to gradual rise in the water level of the rivers.

Widespread rainfall predicted in central & eastern belts

The convection system will also induce rainfall in many pockets of Central and Eastern India. Moderate rainfall, along with occasional thunderstorms and lightning strikes, is expected in:

Lakshadweep, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh

Interior Karnataka

Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha

Chhattisgarh and Eastern Madhya Pradesh

Upland areas of Uttarakhand

Alert: High-velocity storms in Delhi-NCR, Haryana, & West UP today

While the southern belts experience heavy rains, the atmosphere in Northern India remains very volatile and prone to sudden changes in the weather. A yellow alert has been issued for Delhi-NCR, Western Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana, predicting violent dust storms, loud thunder strikes, and powerful squalls on the region today.

Occurrences of cloud-to-ground lightning strikes, sudden micro-bursts of winds, and other dangerous phenomena are expected to happen, posing risks for motorists and people outdoors. At the same time, scattered showers may offer some respite to Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, South Gujarat, and the North Konkan region.

Heatwave core endures despite storm threats

While the severe weather conditions are leading to a drop in temperature at nighttime, the heatwave core has not yet diminished in the daytime.

According to IMD, "severe heat wave conditions are expected to prevail over local pockets of Haryana, South-West Uttar Pradesh & Rajasthan. " The high level of solar radiation combined with humidity is forecasted to increase heat index levels, making them humid and oppressively hot in the afternoon, followed by evening showers.

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