India weather update: Rain & snow relief for North India; severe heatwave alert for Gujarat & Saurashtra | Check IMD forecast

A respite from the scorching heat of early summer is expected in India in the coming days, owing to changes in weather patterns. While some parts of India are expected to receive relief in the form of rain and snowfall due to a fresh western disturbance, some parts of western India are still experiencing a severe heatwave.

North India: Rain and snowfall expected to bring down temperatures

A fresh western disturbance is presently active over the western Himalayas, bringing rain and snowfall to these regions.

National Capital Region (Delhi): The mercury is gradually decreasing in Delhi. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rain, thundershowers, and strong winds over the next 2-3 days. The maximum temperature is expected to remain around 34 degrees Celsius today, with a minimum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius.

Hilly states: Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh are expected to receive light to moderate rain and snowfall over the next few hours till March 17. Similarly, Uttarakhand is also expected to receive scattered rain, resulting in a chill.

Northeast India: Heavy rain alerts issued

The weather is very active over East and Northeast India due to moisture-laden winds originating from the Bay of Bengal.

Heavy rainfall: The Indian Meteorological Department has declared a 'Yellow Alert' for Arunachal Pradesh due to heavy rain and snowfall. Assam and Meghalaya are expected to experience heavy rain from March 13th to 15th.

Regional outlook: Thunderstorms with lightning are expected to continue over the rest of the northeastern states till at least March 17th.

Central & east India: Thunderstorms predicted

The wind pattern change also affects the central part of the country.

Vidarbha & Chhattisgarh: Isolated thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are expected from March 13th to 15th.

Bihar & Jharkhand: After a short break, these states, along with Odisha, can expect light to moderate rain over the coming days as the system moves eastward.

Western India: Severe heatwave warning

Contrary to the cold weather experienced in the northern states, the western part of the country is experiencing a severe heatwave.

Gujarat & Saurashtra: Severe heatwave conditions are expected to prevail over the region till March 13. Temperatures are expected to soar over 40°C in major cities like Ahmedabad.

Health advisory: Experts recommend that residents of these areas drink plenty of water, avoid stepping out during peak sun hours, etc.

