Weather report: Severe heatwave grips north India at 47.2°C, red alert for heavy rain in Kerala

Weather report: India witnesses weather polarities in the form of intense heat waves in its northern and central regions, while the southern peninsular and northeastern regions experience heavy rains and flooding due to the extreme weather conditions prevailing in these areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued severe weather warnings for Tuesday, May 26, predicting a deadly heat wave in northern India and heavy showers in southern India.

ALSO READ | Delhi to get relief from scorching heat after May 28 as western disturbance approaches: IMD

Severe heatwave grips northern India; Brahmapuri registers 47.2°C

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An extreme heat wave continues to plague northwestern and central regions of India, with soaring temperatures making life difficult for residents of the regions. The maximum temperature was reported at 47.2°C in Brahmapuri, in Maharashtra.

IMD has predicted "heatwave to severe heat wave" situation in Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, east Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and west Rajasthan on Tuesday. Extreme heat wave is set off when temperature rises by 6.5°C above normal or when absolute temperatures go above 47°C. Health advisories have been issued to vulnerable groups such as laborers, children and the elderly.

Day turns into night as nocturnal temperatures stay high

Further adding to the agony of citizens, nighttime temperatures did not dip, leaving residents without any form of cooling. "Warm nights" continued to prevail in the regions of East Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha.

Minimum temperatures during the night rose sharply to over 5.1°C above normal levels in many regions. Although Rohtak in Haryana recorded the minimum temperature of 23.4°C in the plains, the whole region remained under heat waves with a similar weather phenomenon likely to persist until Tuesday night.

National capital region to see dry and dusty weather

Meteorologists have confirmed that there will be no rains at all in the NCR on Tuesday. There won't be any precipitation in the form of localized thunderstorms in the region. Meteorologists further clarified that there will be no weather systems coming their way, and this means the hot and dusty air will keep prevailing in the region.

Southern states on high alert amid torrential monsoon downpours

While the northern parts are dry, the monsoon like rains are pouring down heavily in the southern parts of the peninsula. The state of Kerala continues to be the worst hit state, with Kayamkulam in the Alapuzha district experiencing an astounding 16 cm of rainfall within 24 hours, making it the highest in the nation.

Rain along with thunder squalls is expected to lash Kerala and Lakshadweep up till Tuesday. Rain warnings have also been raised in Tamil Nadu and some coastal parts of Karnataka.

Northeastern frontier flood threats as northeast pounded by heavy rains and lightning squalls

The northeastern border region is under constant threat of floods as very heavy rains lashed Assam and Meghalaya. More intense rains are expected to occur tomorrow, with heavy rains predicted in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sikkim, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal.

Furthermore, thunderstorm warnings have been issued in Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal. The thunderstorms may result in lightning storms along with strong winds blowing at 50 to 60 kilometers per hour.

ALSO READ | What’s happening to Delhi weather? IMD issues yellow alert as dust storms and rain loom over NCR

