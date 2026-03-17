India weather update: Fresh snow in Himalayas and heavy rain alert for northeast till March 21

IMD weather update: A major change in weather patterns is in store for India in the coming days due to a string of Western disturbances and active moisture currents that will bring a mix of seasonable snowfall and intense pre-monsoon rainfall to the country. According to a weather forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, residents in the north and northeast regions are in for active weather conditions in the coming days.

Western Himalayas: Fresh snow expected in hill states

A fresh Western Disturbance is expected to affect Northwest India from tonight, i.e., March 17. This weather system will continue to sustain the spell of rain and snow in the Himalayas:

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Snowfall & rain: Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand will experience light to moderate rainfall and snowfall till March 21.

Temperature dip: Fresh snow in the higher altitudes will bring a dip in temperature and a chill in hill stations, while cloudy skies will keep day temperatures low in the valley regions.

Northeast India: Heavy rain and thunderstorms expected

The Northeast is a weather hotspot with high moisture convergence resulting in active storm conditions till March 20:

High-intensity rain: States of Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh are under an alert for high-intensity rainfall, ranging from heavy to very heavy.

Storm warnings: Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura can expect thunderstorms with lightning and gusting winds reaching 30-50 km/h.

Hailstorm risk: Hailstorms may occur in isolated areas of Assam and Meghalaya, which may affect the Rabi crops.

East & central India: Relief from premature heat

After a spell of above-normal temperatures during early March, cloud cover and scattered rainfall are providing a much-needed respite:

Regional showers: Light rain and thunder are expected in West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, and parts of Chhattisgarh today, March 17.

Maximum temperatures: A gradual fall in day temperatures by 3-5°C is expected over Gujarat, Central India, and East India during the next three days.

The catch: This respite may be temporary, as a rise in temperatures is expected by the following week, as predicted by meteorologists.

South India: Light rain for coastal areas

While the north and east are experiencing severe weather, South India can look forward to a light spell of rain:

Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Kerala are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall.

South Tamil Nadu may receive isolated light rain, but the weather is otherwise humid.

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