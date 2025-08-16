Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2946994https://zeenews.india.com/india/india-welcomes-alaska-summit-between-trump-and-putin-calls-for-dialogue-to-end-russia-ukraine-conflict-2946994.html
NewsIndia
INDIA

India welcomes Alaska Summit Between Trump And Putin, Calls For Dialogue To End Russia-Ukraine Conflict

India has welcomed the Alaska summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin and praised their leadership towards peace.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Aug 16, 2025, 04:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India welcomes Alaska Summit Between Trump And Putin, Calls For Dialogue To End Russia-Ukraine ConflictIndian flag. (Photo source: IANS/File)

India has welcomed the Alaska summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin and praised their leadership towards peace.

The Ministry of External Affairs said on Saturday that India appreciated the progress made during the talks and reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy are essential to end the conflict in Ukraine at the earliest.

"India welcomes the Summit meeting in Alaska between US President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin of Russia. Their leadership in the pursuit of peace is highly commendable. India appreciates the progress made in the Summit. The way forward can only be through dialogue and diplomacy. The world wants to see an early end to the conflict in Ukraine," MEA said in a statement. 

 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK