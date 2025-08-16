India welcomes Alaska Summit Between Trump And Putin, Calls For Dialogue To End Russia-Ukraine Conflict
India has welcomed the Alaska summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin and praised their leadership towards peace.
The Ministry of External Affairs said on Saturday that India appreciated the progress made during the talks and reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy are essential to end the conflict in Ukraine at the earliest.
"India welcomes the Summit meeting in Alaska between US President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin of Russia. Their leadership in the pursuit of peace is highly commendable. India appreciates the progress made in the Summit. The way forward can only be through dialogue and diplomacy. The world wants to see an early end to the conflict in Ukraine," MEA said in a statement.
Statement by Official Spokesperson
