India welcomes US-Iran ceasefire, calls for sustained dialogue to ensure peace in West Asia

India on Wednesday welcomed the ceasefire understanding between the United States and Iran, expressing hope that the development would pave the way for lasting stability in West Asia.

In an official statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) emphasised the importance of diplomacy in resolving the conflict, noting the wider human and economic consequences of the tensions in the region.

“We welcome the ceasefire reached and hope that it will lead to a lasting peace in West Asia. As we have continuously advocated earlier, de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy are essential to bring an early end to the ongoing conflict,” the MEA said.

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Highlighting the broader impact, the ministry added, “The conflict has already caused immense suffering to people and disrupted global energy supply and trade networks. We expect that unimpeded freedom of navigation and global flow of commerce would prevail through the Strait of Hormuz.”

The response from New Delhi came shortly after US President Donald Trump announced a conditional two-week pause on further military escalation, linked to reopening the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz — a move that has eased concerns globally.

The decision was taken just 90 minutes before a self-imposed 8 pm EST deadline set by Trump for Iran to agree to terms, following intense backchannel diplomacy.

In a post on Truth Social on Tuesday (local time), Trump said he would “suspend” further escalation for two weeks if Iran agreed to reopen the key shipping route.

“The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning long-term peace with Iran, and peace in the Middle East,” he wrote.

He further revealed that the United States had received “a 10-point proposal from Iran” which he described as “a workable basis on which to negotiate”.

According to Trump, “almost all of the various points of past contention” had been resolved, and the pause would allow the agreement “to be finalised and consummated”.

However, the ceasefire remains conditional. Trump made it clear that its continuation depends on Iran ensuring the “complete, immediate, and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz”.

Iran has signalled cautious acceptance of the proposal. Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said Tehran would halt its operations if attacks against the country cease.

“If attacks against Iran are halted, our Powerful Armed Forces will cease their defensive operations,” he said.

He added that, “For a period of two weeks, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible via coordination with Iran’s Armed Forces and with due consideration of technical limitations.”

The temporary pause is being viewed as a critical window for diplomacy, with hopes that it could lead to a more durable agreement and ease tensions in a region vital to global energy supplies and trade.

(With IANS inputs)